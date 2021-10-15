Texas House wants to use federal COVID relief funds to send out $525 checks — but only to homeowners

“Here’s the problem: A third of Texans don’t own their property,” state Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston, said during debate on the House floor. “So none of this $3 billion would go to the one-third of Texans who rent. Not a penny.”

Republicans argued that renters already have been taken care of because Texas received $2 billion in federal stimulus money for rent relief, state Rep. Jim Murphy, R-Houston, said.

“I think everyone has been hit hard by the pandemic, Mr. Wu,” said state Rep. Morgan Meyer, a Dallas Republican who carried the bill in the House. “Everyone.”

The checks would arrive no later than Sept. 1 — about a month before voters head to the polls next year for early voting in the November midterm elections. Dick Lavine, senior fiscal analyst with the liberal-leaning Every Texan, blasted the proposal as a “transparent political ploy.”

“They’ll have to print the check on legal size paper to fit the signatures of all the people who want to take credit for it,” Lavine said.

Republicans tried to head off criticism that the checks would be politically timed.