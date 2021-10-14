Texas House approves bill requiring transgender student athletes to play sports determined by their sex at birth

“This is bathroom bill 3.0, a bill that was not needed then and a bill that is not needed now,” González said.

González proposed an amendment that theoretically would have prevented the bill from going into effect, however the amendment was voted down 68-46.

“If you care about mental health, and I know you do, then do this simple thing and not advance this piece of harmful legislation. … We actually also know that this is a nonissue, that there is no issue with transgender and intersex students playing sports,” González said.

Other proposed amendments included leaving decisions about student participation on sports teams up to local school boards, restricting HB 25 to apply only to individual sports and not team sports, plus applying the legislation only to schools that have a licensed professional counselor on staff. Those amendments also failed to pass. Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin, who proposed the latter amendment, said legislators need to fully think through the mental health impacts the bill could have on children.

“I feel if we are going to pass this law, which we know is going to hurt some children, we need to have something in place, some support system, to help them out,” Goodwin said.