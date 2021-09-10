Texas hospitals grapple with new mandatory vaccine rules

“This was a very difficult decision,” Phyllis Cowling, president and CEO of the hospital, told the Wichita Falls Times Record News. “I recognize the political and cultural climate of our community, and I realize that feelings run strong on both sides of the vaccine divide.”

Administrators of rural hospitals, about two-thirds of which are public and therefore have not been allowed to enact mandates, have expressed mixed reactions to the announcement, said John Henderson, executive director of the Texas Organization for Rural and Community Hospitals.

Those facilities tend to be located in more conservative areas where vaccination rates are low.

Some administrators worried that the mandate would cause more staff to retire if they didn’t want to get the shot and were already considering leaving due to burnout. Others were glad to have some political and legal cover to enact a policy they said they wished they could have done sooner, Henderson said.