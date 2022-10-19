Texas high school volleyball rankings

Here are the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s weekly state volleyball rankings.
Class 6A
1. Highland Park 35-2, 2. Cypress Ranch 38-2, 3. Prosper 31-6, 4. Plano West 27-2, 5. Austin Lake Travis 33-10, 6. Katy Tompkins 33-3, 7. San Antonio O’Connor 37-4, 8. Fort Bend Ridge Point 34-6, 9. Clear Springs 34-7, 10. Conroe Grand Oaks 34-9, 11. Laredo United 32-4, 12. The Woodlands 34-9, 13. Garland Sachse 30-10, 14. San Antonio Clark 32-8, 15. Arlington Martin 26-7, 16. Cypress Bridgeland 34-8, 17. Dripping Springs 33-12, 18. Waxahachie 34-10, 19. Waco Midway 33-10, 20. Austin Westlake 32-11, 21. Fort Worth Boswell 30-10, 22. El Paso Coronado 24-9, 23. Conroe 41-3, 24. Byron Nelson 33-5, 25. (tie) Los Fresnos 30-6 and San Antonio Reagan 29-14
Class 5A
1. Barbers Hill 36-5, 2. Leander Rouse 30-8, 3. New Braunfels Canyon 37-6, 4. Lucas Lovejoy 22-13, 5. Lubbock Cooper 32-4, 6. Colleyville Heritage 33-7, 7. Hallsville 32-5, 8. Frisco Wakeland 25-4, 9, Leander Rouse 32-9, 10. Forney 36-3, 11. Mission Veterans Memorial 28-5, 12. Smithson Valley 32-7, 13. Mission Sharyland 36-4, 14. Frisco Independence 28-6, 15. Harlandale 23-5, 16. Amarillo 29-9, 17. Midlothian 34-4, 18. El Paso 28-6, 19. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 30-6, 20. McKinney North 19-8, 21. Liberty Hill 34-9, 22. Alamo Heights 27-9, 23. Austin McCallum 25-13, 24. Frisco Reedy 22-10, 25. Pflugerville Hendrickson 31-11
Class 4A
1. Bellville 32-9, 2. Godley 27-6, 3. Farmersville 38-2, 4. Aubrey 31-8, 5. La Vernia 32-9 6. San Antonio Davenport 31-5 7. Pleasanton 37-2, 8. Celina 29-2, 9. Canton 27-7, 10. Canyon Randall 30-8, 11. Hereford 29-7, 12. Spring Hill 26-7, 13. Rockport-Fulton 27-7, 14. Bullard 30-8, 15. Stephenville 25-8, 16. Giddings 26-14, 17. Salado 27-14, 18. Burnet 22-11, 19. Bridge City 25-10, 20. Port Lavaca Calhoun 28-6, 21. Corpus Christi Calallen 23-14, 22. Sanger 27-10, 23.Glen Rose 23-10, 24. Floresville 27-7, 25. Gateway College Preparatory 17-7
Class 3A
1. Bushland 31-4, 2. Gunter 32-6, 3. Holliday 36-2, 4. Columbus 36-3, 5. Hardin 27-4, 6. Fairfield 32-3, 7. Peaster 30-4, 8. White Oak 34-7, 9. Tatum 35-6, 10. Boyd 30-8, 11. Compass Academy 24-3, 12. Mount Vernon 23-2, 13. Shallowater 32-4, 14. Wall 34-5, 15. East Bernard 31-7, 16. Nacogdoches Central Heights 32-8, 17. Edgewood 28-8, 18. Grandview 35-8, 19. Bells 30-8, 20. San Antonio Randolph 21-8, 21. Mineola 26-8, 22. Atlanta 19-6, 23. Anderson-Shiro 23-10, 24. Skidmore-Tynan 23-11, 25. Lorena 25-9
Class 2A
1. Leon 36-5, 2. Wink 33-5, 3. Iola 36-3, 4. Windthorst 30-8, 5. Thrall 23-13, 6. Beckville 28-10, 7. Harper 24-5, 8. Cumby 23-4, 9. Amarillo Highland Park 29-7, 10. Normangee 30-9, 11. Plains 25-12, 12. San Augustine 13-2, 13. Lindsay 28-9, 14. Whitewright 28-10, 15. Johnson City 28-10, 16. Crawford 21-17, 17. Albany 21-7, 18. Bremond 29-12, 19. Valley Mills 32-3, 20. Shiner 25-12, 21. Three Rivers 25-8, 22. Premont 10-0, 23. Hamilton 23-7, 24. Ropes 26-8, 25. Nocona 27-12
Class A
1. Veribest 28-2, 2. Fayetteville 34-4, 3. Blum 24-13, 4. Chester 28-10, 5. Klondike 28-12, 6. Neches 25-8, 7. Dodd City 23-10, 8. Saint Jo 27-7, 9. Rochelle 23-6; 10, Round Top-Carmine 19-12; 11. Richards 23-8, 12. Pettus 17-4, 13. Northside 24-12, 14. Benjamin 25-6, 15. San Isidro 23-8, 16. Van Horn 23-13, 17. Buena Vista 15-12, 18. Graford 16-12, 19. Bynum 9-3, 20. Harrold 13-6, 21, 21, D’Hanis 13-13; 22. Munday 16-9, 23. Evant 12-7; 24. Aquilla 15-9; 25. Wildorado 8-6