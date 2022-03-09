Texas high school softball rankings

Class 6A
1. College Park 15-1-1; 2. Austin Bowie 8-0; 3. South Grand Prairie 12-1; 4. Aldine MacArthur 15-1; 5. Deer Park 19-2; 6. San Antonio O’Connor 11-1; 7. Los Fresnos 16-1; 8. Cedar Park Vista Ridge 11-3; 9. Converse Judson 9-4-1; 10. Clear Springs 12-2; 11. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 9-1; 12. San Antonio East Central 8-1; 13. La Porte 7-1; 14. Clear Lake 12-2; 15. Schertz Clemens 9-2; 16. El Paso Americas 10-2; 17. Tomball Memorial 10-2; 18. Rockwall 10-2; 19. Waco Midway 12-2; 20. (tie) Coppell 10-3; Spring 9-4; Plano 6-2
Class 5A
1. Montgomery Lake Creek 14-0; 2. Georgetown 13-1; 3. Frisco Heritage 10-1; 4. El Paso Hanks 16-2; 5. Brownsville Veterans Memorial 12-2; 6. Aledo 8-2; 7. Barbers Hill 13-6; 8. Richmond Foster 18-3; 9. Crosby 11-2; 10. Friendswood 10-4; 11. Lubbock 6-0-1; 12. Alice 15-4; 13. Sulphur Springs 9-1-2; 14. Mount Pleasant 11-2; 15. New Braunfels Canyon 7-1; 16. Leander Glenn 13-5; 17. El Paso Eastwood 17-4; 18. Santa Fe 7-2; 19. Kaufman 12-3; 20. (tie) Dripping Springs 11-6; Elgin 6-3; Angleton 9-3-1
People are also reading…
Class 4A
1. Bullard 11-0; 2. Fredericksburg 8-0; 3. Iowa Park 9-1; 4. Liberty 15-2; 5. Smithville 9-1-1; 6. Pearsall 11-2; 7. Columbia 14-2; 8. Hamshire-Fannett 13-2; 9. Canyon Lake 13-3-1; 10. Gilmer 11-2; 11. Ferris 5-0; 12. Burnet 9-2; 13. Huntington 4-0-1; 14. Lorena 10-2; 15. Melissa 10-2; 16. Aubrey 10-3; 17. Seminole 5-1; 18. Rockport-Fulton 15-5; 19. Mabank 5-1; 20. (tie) Stafford 8-2; Pleasanton 7-2; Fort Stockton 5-1
Class 3A
1. Mathis 14-0; 2. West Rusk 14-0; 3. Comfort 12-0; 4. Hooks 10-0; 5. Diboll 12-2; 6. East Bernard 11-3; 7. Hughes Springs 10-1-1; 8. Hallettsville 9-3; 9. Grandview 13-1-0; 10. Franklin 10-1; 11. Red Water 14-5; 12. Orangefield 8-1; 13. Holliday; 14. Kountze 7-1; 15. Bishop 13-2; 16. Palacios 6-0-2; 17. Llano 8-2; 18. Clyde 8-1; 19. Blanco 10-3-2; 20. (tie) Eustace 11-3; Blooming Grove 10-3; Pottsboro 5-1
Class 2A
1. Lovelady 9-3-2; 2. Stamford 2-1; 3. Crawford 5-2; 4. Weimar 3-1; 5. Graford 6-0; 6. Shiner 6-2; 7. D’Hanis 8-3-1; 8. Linden-Kildare 8-3; 9. Tahoka 5-2; 10. Center Point 6-1; 11. Refugio 4-0; 12. Floydada 13-2-1; 13. Como-Pickton 10-2; 14. Hamlin 5-1; 15. Italy 14-3-1; 16. Latexo 13-3-1; 17. Milano 6-2; 18. Thorndale 8-4; 19. Colmesneil 9-4; 20. (tie) Thrall 6-3; Kerens 11-5-1; Groveton 13-7