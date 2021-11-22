Texas gun shop defends ‘not guilty sale’ after Rittenhouse trial. ‘We are celebrating’

“I really respect this store, I purchased my first gun from you all but as a young black male … this does not give me confidence in the justice system and I don’t like the fact you all are capitalizing on a situation,” commented another.

The sale isn’t hurting business, Bolsch says, and the bulk of the outrage is coming from folks who were never going to be customers anyway.

Wading into the divisive issue may actually help drum up sales — if other social media comments are any indication.

“I’ve never been to your store but because of this post I’ll be doing my Christmas shopping there,” one comment read.

“Really respect that you remained firm in your stance publicly,” said another. “A lot of people or companies backtrack when faced with backlash.”

It’s surprising that so many seem shocked that a gun store would be pleased by the verdict, Bolsch said. The way he sees it, the Rittenhouse trial is a win for the Second Amendment as much as it is for an innocent man.

“We were going to have the sale anyway, and it just so happened that the day we were going to have it, the verdict was read,” Bolsch said. “I’m telling you, everyone in this gun store, all our members, we rejoiced on that.”