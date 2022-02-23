Texas governor order treats puberty blockers, hormone therapy for kids as abuse

The uncertainty over the impact is largely due to the fact that attorney general opinions do not carry the weight of law. In Houston, the county office that represents the state in civil child abuse cases said it would not take any actions based on the letter, and Texas' largest child welfare advocacy group said it was unclear what judges and prosecutors would do with the opinion.

“What is clear is that politicians should not be tearing apart loving families — and sending their kids into the foster care system — when parents provide recommended medical care that they believe is in the best interest of their child,” said Kate Murphy, the senior policy associate for child protection at Texans Care for Children.

The opinion by Paxton is directed at treatments that include puberty blockers and hormone therapy. It comes months after Texas Republican legislators proposed laws banning such treatments but failed to pass them.

Arkansas became the first state to pass a law prohibiting gender-confirming treatments for minors, and Tennessee approved a similar measure. Numerous states also have enacted laws banning transgender students from competing in scholastic sports on the basis of their gender identity.