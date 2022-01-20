Texas GOP gubernatorial candidate says he won’t fire staffer tied to white nationalist movement

Political Research Associates, a social justice think tank, first reported evidence of Colglazier’s connections to the “America First/Groyper” movement on Friday. So-called Groypers make up an alt-right network of people who advocate for a majority white, Christian nation and identify as American nationalists. They coalesce around their support of Nick Fuentes, a podcaster who has been banned from Twitter, YouTube and the streaming platform DLive for violating hate speech policies.

Until Friday, the True Texas Project, a conservative nonprofit, had a biography for Colglazier on its website that identified him as “currently the Deputy Communications Director for the Don Huffines for Governor campaign.” That sentence has since been removed, and the True Texas Project did not respond to a request for comment.

Huffines, a former state senator from Dallas, said in his Wednesday statement that Colglazier is not his deputy communications director, but acknowledged he’s done work for the campaign.

America First started as a conservative TV commentary series by Fuentes. Colglazier was one of three speakers at an America First conference in December 2019, when he called on the Groypers to overtake the country’s conservative party.