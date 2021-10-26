TEXAS GARDENING:

A: There are several factors that contribute. In fact, it often is a combination of more than one of them leading to a plant’s failure to set buds. This is my most common question pertaining to vines. See if any of these fits your situation. Wisterias must have full sun to bloom to their best potential. The heavier the shade is, the poorer the flowering performance is likely to be. They must not be pruned extensively in fall or winter. That’s when the plants are busy setting flower buds for their early spring blooms, and any pruning at those times will just remove the primordial flower buds. Also, if you apply nitrogen fertilizer to turfgrass near your wisteria it will often impede its ability to set buds. So will consistent watering in fall. Both will cause the plant to remain vegetative instead of setting buds. The answer is in there somewhere, but it’s hard for me to pull any one out and say that it is your concern without watching you operate over an extended period of time. Hopefully I’ve gotten you closer to a solution, however.