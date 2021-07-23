TEXAS GARDENING: Tomatoes can suffer from sunscald damage

A: I’ve had a lot of questions on Monterey oaks. Yours is the first, however, where someone asked me about one that went down a second time. I suspect that’s going to happen with a lot of our plant species. Monterey oaks didn’t fare well with this past winter’s cold. I’m hesitant to recommend them for use where they have frozen. It’s one thing to lose a shrub, but it’s much worse to lose big shade trees. They represent too much of an investment of time and space. Replant with something else.

Dear Neil: My 92-year-old mother has a hibiscus with little black specks all over its buds. What are they, and what can be done to prevent them?

A: Those certainly sound like aphids. They love hibiscus, and they will congregate on the buds and new leaves. Start by trying to wash them off with a hard stream of water. If that doesn’t work, find an insecticide that is labeled to control aphids and that does not have a disclaimer against use on hibiscus. Hibiscus foliage can be damaged by several types of insecticides.