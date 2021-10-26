Texas executions delayed over religious rights claims

Executions in Texas have been sporadic in the last two years, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with just three lethal injections carried out last year, and three executions so far this year. In comparison, Texas carried out 13 executions in 2018 and nine in 2019.

In the case set to be argued Nov. 9 before the U.S. Supreme Court, attorneys for Texas death row inmate John Henry Ramirez say the state “makes no effort to hide its disrespect for the religious exercise of death-row inmates like (Ramirez) who seek spiritual comfort in their final moments.”

Texas prison officials say that direct contact poses a security risk and that prayers said aloud could be disruptive.

Attorneys for the children of Pablo Castro, the 46-year-old convenience store worker Ramirez was convicted of fatally stabbing in 2004, called Ramirez’s religious freedom claims part of “nearly decades of undue delays and manipulative, whipsaw litigation tactics.”

The Supreme Court has dealt with the presence of spiritual advisers in the death chamber in recent years but has not made a definitive ruling. The inmates are citing the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as well as a 2000 federal law that protects an inmate’s religious rights.