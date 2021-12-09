Texas energy regulators, gas industry try to reassure public that power grid is ready for winter

“I feel very confident that operators … and our partners on the electric generation units and local distribution companies are all working together in a much more collaborative fashion,” Staples said. “All designed to improve and protect the lives of Texans.”

Staples and the oil and gas producers said they did not make significant upgrades to the way they prepare their infrastructure for the cold after February’s storm. They said they have been preparing their sites for cold weather for years.

Instead, they focused on changes aimed at ensuring that electricity transmission companies keep power flowing to gas production facilities in extreme weather. Staples said oil and gas companies were not previously required by the state to fill out paperwork that would have designated their infrastructure as critical — which would have alerted transmission companies to keep electricity flowing to their production sites even during an emergency.

As widespread freezing temperatures and skyrocketing demand increased strain on the grid, power transmission utilities were ordered by ERCOT to preemptively cut power to homes and businesses to avoid a total collapse. But that, in some cases, shut off the fuel supply for power plants.