Texas election officials say audit is unnecessary

Texas officials from three of the four counties whose 2020 elections are being audited by the secretary of state’s office said Friday the development is an unnecessary partisan move aimed at sowing doubt in the results.

Harris, Dallas and Tarrant County officials maintain that their 2020 election results were accurate, echoing a state election official’s assertion earlier this year that the election was “smooth and secure.” Collin County officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The conspiracy theorists who want to come up with all these ways or reasons why this election wasn't right — they might very well find something else [to doubt],” Republican Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said. “It’s time to move on.”

Whitley and officials in Harris also said they have not been told what the audits entail or what prompted them. They said they learned about them from a late Thursday news release sent by a spokesperson in the secretary of state’s office. Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee said an audit can have many forms, but Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria said her office hadn’t heard any details of what the state's plans are as of noon Friday. Longoria said the county already has confirmed the results of the elections several times.