Texas election officials say audit is unnecessary

Texas officials from three of the four counties whose 2020 elections are being audited by the secretary of state’s office said Friday the development is an unnecessary partisan move aimed at sowing doubt in the results.
Harris, Dallas and Tarrant County officials maintain that their 2020 election results were accurate, echoing a state election official’s assertion earlier this year that the election was “smooth and secure.” Collin County officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“The conspiracy theorists who want to come up with all these ways or reasons why this election wasn't right — they might very well find something else [to doubt],” Republican Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said. “It’s time to move on.”
Whitley and officials in Harris also said they have not been told what the audits entail or what prompted them. They said they learned about them from a late Thursday news release sent by a spokesperson in the secretary of state’s office. Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee said an audit can have many forms, but Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria said her office hadn’t heard any details of what the state's plans are as of noon Friday. Longoria said the county already has confirmed the results of the elections several times.
“If people want to hear it again and again and again and again, that nothing's wrong — great,” she said. “But at what point are you going to be willing to hear the truth, that nothing was wrong with the November 2020 elections.”
The secretary of state announced the “full forensic audit” in the counties hours after former President Donald Trump requested Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to add an election audit bill to this year’s third special session. Trump’s request came despite winning the state’s vote. Since his re-election loss last year, Trump has pushed baseless claims of voting fraud, including at a rally with supporters that preceded the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Tarrant County traditionally has been Republican, but Democratic President Joe Biden narrowly beat Trump there last year. Still, the secretary of state’s office appeared to identify it as a Republican county on Thursday.
Menefee said the timing of the audits' announcement just after Trump pressured the governor shows the audit is being done in “bad faith.”
Abbott’s office and the secretary of state’s office have remained silent since the Thursday night news release announcing the audits. In Texas, the governor appoints the secretary of state, who serves as the top elections official. That position is currently vacant because Abbott has not named a replacement for Ruth Ruggero Hughs, who resigned after the Texas Senate refused to confirm her appointment.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, a Democrat, blasted Texas leadership for ordering the audit and said she would do “everything in her power” to stop it, though she and other Harris officials expressed confidence in the results.
“Every time we engage in a conversation about these false allegations, we're lending credence to the lie,” she said. “Through all the court challenges the former president filed, through the legislation that passed unnecessarily under the guise of supposed fraud in this past legislative session — there's always something new because this is entirely politically motivated.”
She called on lawmakers to oppose the audit, which she said is purely an attempt to appeal to Trump supporters.
“It's clear that this is part of a broader trend where state leaders around the nation are trying to compete on who can best curry favor from President Trump, in order to control the extreme flank of their party,” she said.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, a Democrat, echoed Hidalgo’s remarks.
“This is a weak governor openly and shamelessly taking his orders from a disgraced former president. Governor Abbott is wasting taxpayer funds to trample on Texans’ freedom to vote, all in order to appease his puppeteer,” Jenkins said over text message.
Jenkins said in an interview Dallas County will not resist the audit for now — but if the state asks for more than what the county thinks is suitable under the election code, he could see challenging it in court.
If Texas' process resembles anything like what recently occurred in Arizona's Maricopa County, the audit could take a while. According to news site azcentral, results reported Thursday from a monthslong audit in Maricopa that began April 22 and was done by hand confirmed what election officials reported in November: President Joe Biden won there.
The report was compiled by Cyber Ninjas, a contractor that received $5.7 million from pro-Trump groups to fund the audit, according to Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, who said the money would not influence the cybersecurity company’s work. Some of the funding came from people within “Stop the Steal,” the movement seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which hosted events leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
Whitley, the Republican Tarrant County judge, said in an interview that although he is confident in his county’s election results, he’s happy to comply with the state to quell any lingering doubts.
However, he said, a relatively small number of his Republican constituents have expressed skepticism in the results. A University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll from June that found few Texas voters actually believe voting fraud is common, with only 19% believing ineligible people frequently cast ballots. But Whitley doubts an audit proving the results were correct will change the minds of people who are already skeptical.
“Politics plays into everything. And so, probably, in every instance the losers are always going to be looking for reasons why they lost," Whitley said. “I believe very strongly in the integrity of the election process and Tarrant County."