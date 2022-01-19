Texas college students confront anxiety, apathy as another pandemic semester begins

“You have people saying, ‘I’m so over COVID’ to someone who potentially lost their grandparent or parent,” she said. “The lack of recognition of people’s losses, whether it be loss of life or loss of income, loss of business — lots of losses. And then people not tolerating different perspectives. I see that really frustrating people.”

In one group counseling session for students who are grieving the loss of a loved one, Covey said everyone in the nine-person group had lost a parent or grandparent because of the virus. For many, she said, they are battling grief but also anger at family members or friends who might not have taken the virus seriously.

Emily P. Schaefer, a sociology major at Texas A&M, said she became exhausted by the way pandemic politics bled into the classroom, compounding the academic stress she already was combating.

“Don’t get me wrong, I care about others as well as myself, and I would wear a mask, but anytime something was said that someone else didn’t agree with - it would be like World War III starting,” Schaefer wrote in an email to The Texas Tribune. “People would say, ‘you don’t care about this,’ or ‘because you aren’t wearing a mask, you don’t care about that.’”