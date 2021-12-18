Texas breaks ground on state-backed border wall in Rio Grande City

Construction crews have begun work on a border wall funded by the state of Texas and private donations, Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday.

Speaking in front of a segment of the wall in Rio Grande City, Abbott said the barrier is being built using the same materials used by former President Donald Trump, who oversaw construction of 17 miles of barriers in Texas during his time in office.

"Texas is taking what truly is unprecedented action by any state ever, for a state to build a wall on our border to secure and safeguard the sovereignty of the United States, as well as our own state," Abbott said, flanked by Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Military Department.

Border security has been a top priority for Abbott this year as he prepares to seek a third term next year. He has dedicated significant state resources toward the border, arguing that the Biden administration has failed to act to stem the influx of migrants there.