Texas border deployment gets nearly $5 million boost after GOP leaders move money from other agencies

AUSTIN — With no fanfare, five of Texas’ top Republican leaders late last month moved nearly a half-billion dollars from three law enforcement-related state agencies to pay for the mounting costs of keeping thousands of National Guard soldiers deployed at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Leaders of the three money-yielding agencies — which run prisons and the state police and regulate bars — signed letters affirming their departments and programs wouldn’t be “negatively affected” by the transfers of about $480 million.

In a letter on Gov. Greg Abbott’s stationery granting approval on Jan. 26, he and four top legislative Republicans sought to underscore the point made by agency chiefs that the money transfers — funneled through a disaster fund in Abbott’s office to the Texas Military Department — wouldn’t harm law enforcement efforts but actually would augment preservation of law and order, given a migrant surge.

“We understand these were appropriations that would have otherwise lapsed at the end of fiscal year 2021, and thus this transfer will not affect any agency or program function,” Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan and top budget writers Sen. Joan Huffman and Rep. Greg Bonnen wrote the three department heads.