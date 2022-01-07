Texas abortion law likely to head to state supreme court, could delay decision by months

Marc Hearron, senior counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights, challenged whether that was the question the 5th Circuit was called to address, but ultimately said it would lessen the burden upon medical providers if their licenses were secure. In an interview after the hearing, Hearron acknowledged that the U.S. Supreme Court had "gutted" their case.

"Regardless of what happens today, the fact of the matter is that any relief that may or may not eventually come in this case would be against these [medical licensing] officials and would not block the vigilante lawsuits," he said.

The three-judge panel will now consider whether to send the case to the Texas Supreme Court. State supreme courts do not have to take up cases that are certified to them by federal courts, but Melkonian said it’s extremely likely that Texas will.

“The Texas Supreme Court invariably accepts cases now,” he said. “That wasn’t always the case in the ’80s or ’90s, and it contrasts with other [states] in the 5th Circuit, but it’s clearly evident that they accept every case.”

There is still a pending motion before the U.S. Supreme Court, filed by lawyers for the abortion providers, asking for the case to be sent to district court.