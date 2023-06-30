PARNU, Estonia — Texas A&M senior Daniel Rodrigues shot a third-round 3-under 69 on Friday and is tied for fourth place heading into the final round of the European Amateur Championship.

Spain’s Jose Luis Ballester Barrio leads the tournament at 22 under with Michael Alexander Mjaaseth of Norway and Jack Ingham of the Netherlands at 20 under followed by Rodrigues at 18 under.

A&M sophomore Jaime Montojo shot a third-round 68 to climb 16 spots into a tie for 36th at 11 under.

The field was cut to the top 60 and ties after Friday’s third round.

Montojo is set to tee off in the final round at 2:28 a.m. Saturday with Rodrigues teeing off at 4:40 a.m.