Texas A&M's Aggie Park is halfway through completion

“We are bringing in big, 6- and 8-inch caliber trees and it is going to be gorgeous. One of these reasons these trees were picked is because they do turn maroon in the fall,” he said. “The existing trees that we were able to keep and salvage are mostly live oak and post oak trees; the park is going to be magnificent.”

Lewis said she thinks “satisfying the Aggie spirit with the maroon color is much less important than supporting the wildlife that supports us.”

Petruska said there is a difference between invasive species and introduced or exotic species.

"Just because they are non-native does not mean the species is invasive,” she said. “Invasive speaks more toward its ability to disrupt ecosystems more than its place of origin. It should be noted that even natives can be ‘invasive’ and upset ecosystems given the right environment.”

Petruska said invasive species have the ability to overtake natural ecosystems.