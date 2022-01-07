Texas A&M's Aggie Park is halfway through completion

Texas A&M's Aggie Park is halfway to the finish line.
By June, a complete twenty acres will be dedicated to the park, and by the fall of 2023 a $50 million, two-story, 79,000-square-foot building will be completed to house large campus events.
Porter Garner, the association’s president and CEO, said she is very excited with the progress and timeline for the park this fall.
“This premier green space will soon bring together the Aggie Network for celebration, relaxation and inspiration,” Garner said.
The $35 million donor-funded Aggie Park will be located between the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center and the John J. Koldus Building, and will include a small lake, a tribute to distinguished alumni, an outdoor amphitheater, a performance pavilion, benches and tables for visitors, and 640 trees will be planted in the park, according to Marty Holmes, the vice president for programs with the university’s Association of Former Students and the Aggie Park project logistics coordinator.
“The whole community will be able to enjoy the park: faculty, staff, students and the residents of Bryan-College Station,” Holmes said. “I am excited to see the lake and the walkways which will be a beautiful place for strolls in the park.”
Holmes said the reason the park was created was because the acreage was an “underutilized asset.”
“There was no irrigation in the park and students weren’t readily using that space, unless it was a football game weekend,” he said. “This will be space where we expect students to be 24/7 utilizing it.”
Holmes said the reason for the two-story building was because the campus needed more space for events, especially Aggie Ring Day.
“The building is being designed with Aggie Ring Day in mind, so when we do have ring days, it is an efficient process for people to get on and off buses, etc.,” he said.
In addition to Aggie Ring Day, the building will house reunions and student events among another 300 events the university has each year, Holmes said.
Since the park and event building is completely funded through private donations by the Association of Former Students, Holmes said anyone who would like to donate can contact their office.
Nic Taunton, the association’s vice president, said the “generosity of these donors will make a difference for the Aggie Network for generations to come.”
“We are immensely grateful for the donors that are making it possible, and are honored to recognize their generosity within this premier addition to the landscape of Texas A&M,” Taunton said.
The landscape of the park will include 109 burgundy lacebark elm trees, and its leaves will turn a shade of burgundy in the fall, according to Holmes.
The burgundy lacebark elm is a cultivar of the lacebark elm tree, also known as the Chinese elm tree, according to Phillip Zellner, a regional director of operations for grounds management with Southeast Service Corporation and the university.
Zellner said the burgundy or maroon (think Texas A&M colors) foliage was cultivated through research by Dr. Michael Dirr of the University of Georgia.
Currently, the lacebark/Chinese elm tree is listed as an invasive species, according to Dayziah Petruska, a regional urban and community forester with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
“The Chinese elm, also known as lacebark elm, came to the United States in the 1800s from Asia as an ornamental tree and gained popularity as a disease resistant replacement for native elms that were succumbing to Dutch elm disease,” Petruska said. “Chinese elm is listed as an invasive species in the eastern and southern part of the United States.”
However, Petruska said the Texas A&M Forest Service “is not aware of any invasive reports of Chinese elm becoming invasive in Brazos County and they can be a beneficial tree to plant in certain resource limited sites in urban areas.”
Multiple lacebark Elm trees already exist on campus, Zellner said.
“There are a lot of lacebark elms on campus, but we don’t have any quite like the ones that are going into Aggie Park. Those are special because they have maroon foliage, and that is one of the reasons they were chosen,” he said.
Zellner also said even though the burgundy lacebark elm is not native, there are multiple native trees and ground coverage that is going in at Aggie Park.
“A lot of it encourages wildlife, and there are a lot of native trees and landscape plans that are going into the park,” he said.
Holmes, however, has received pushback on the decision to plant non-native trees in the park.
Cheryl Lewis, president of Texas' Native Plant Society’s College Station Post Oak Chapter, is concerned the elm trees will disrupt the ecosystems in park.
“It has less to do with Aggie Park than it has to do with the ecosystems that support the [Chinese elms]. Those do not consist of plants from other continents,” she said. “There is a serious decline in pollinators, which will cause a serious decrease in food availability if we don’t do something about it, and the main reason for that is that pollinators are losing habitat and their habitat consists of native plants.”
Lewis said pollinators lay eggs on plants and the larvae eat the leaves, but the larvae can’t eat the leaves of plants from other continents because their digestive systems aren’t adapted to that leaf chemistry.
“They have to have the leaves that their digestive system is adapted to. If we want to support the pollinators, we have to start using native plants more and you don’t see them much anywhere that someone bulldozes the land and brings in new landscapes,” she said. “It is going to be plants from other continents and we don’t need to do that, not if we want to support the ecosystems that support us.”
Sandy Dillard, president of the Rio Brazos Audubon Society in College Station, said the issue on behalf of the society with the planting of non-native trees is that “native plants are what is better for the environment because of all the creatures, butterflies, insects and birds, as they are decreasing in population.”
“One of the big contributing factors to that is that we are not using native plants in a lot of our landscaping. The big thing is we [are] asking, if [Aggie Park project coordinators] could consider planting native plants trees versus Chinese native plants," Dillard said.
Holmes said the park project already has purchased the lacebark/Chinese elms with their $1.4 million park tree budget, and they are currently at a nursery in Georgia.
“We are bringing in big, 6- and 8-inch caliber trees and it is going to be gorgeous. One of these reasons these trees were picked is because they do turn maroon in the fall,” he said. “The existing trees that we were able to keep and salvage are mostly live oak and post oak trees; the park is going to be magnificent.”
Lewis said she thinks “satisfying the Aggie spirit with the maroon color is much less important than supporting the wildlife that supports us.”
Petruska said there is a difference between invasive species and introduced or exotic species.
"Just because they are non-native does not mean the species is invasive,” she said. “Invasive speaks more toward its ability to disrupt ecosystems more than its place of origin. It should be noted that even natives can be ‘invasive’ and upset ecosystems given the right environment.”
Petruska said invasive species have the ability to overtake natural ecosystems.
“This is because of their prolific nature and their tendency to be generalists, meaning they do not have extremely specific environmental needs. This allows invasives to quickly outcompete the native species of an area and become the dominant species,” she said. “The problem with this is that a monoculture of one species disrupts the ecological processes of an entire ecosystem. This can be, not only disruptive to the living organisms of an ecosystem, but also have the potential to alter abiotic processes.”
She also said the Texas Tree Selector does have Chinese elm as recommend to plant in certain parts of the state that are difficult growing sites.
“In these sites the probability of the tree overtaking an ecosystem is low and the benefits of healthy tree are much higher,” she said.
To explore the Texas Tree Selector, visit texastreeplanting.tamu.edu/index.html, and to view the park project plan, visit aggiepark.tamu.edu.