NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Throughout his childhood, Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith traveled in the back seat of his mother’s car as the family ventured to camps the Smith’s put on through their athletic training business.

One particular car ride was unforgettable for the foreshadowing to Smith’s career that makes his mother, Samyra Smith, laugh to this day.

Years before Ainias Smith appeared on college football coaches’ radars, he had a front-row seat to his older brother Maurice Smith’s recruitment, which included initial pitches fielded when Maurice was in high school and then again when he transferred out of Alabama.

On that specific car ride, then Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino gave Samyra Smith a phone call to continue his push to get the elder Smith boy to finish his college career with the Cardinals. Midway through the hour-long conversation, the gregarious Ainias took over the call. The 13-year-old grilled the veteran coach on how his older brother would be utilized in the program, making sure Petrino knew that his brother deserved to be the face of the program.

In Samyra’s recollection, Petrino ate up the banter.

“I found out through that interaction with Ainias that he actually enjoyed kids… His interactions were very genuine and you could tell he can talk to [kids] and engage them and relate to them,” Samyra said. “So, that was pleasant. That gave me a different view of Coach Petrino at that time.”

Monday, at SEC Media Days, Smith enjoyed looking back into his youth to talk about his first interactions with Petrino, who now serves as the standout wide receiver’s offensive coordinator at A&M.

“I definitely know all about him and his experience is crazy, like his numbers and the numbers he’s put out on offense is crazy,” Smith said. “So definitely excited to see what he has to bring.”

Petrino’s recruitment of Maurice began when the defensive back was finishing his time at Dulles High School and the head coach was at the helm of Arkansas. The Smith’s received a letter from Arkansas, inviting the family to attend a game, which didn’t surprise the Smith family. By that time, Maurice had received attention from programs around the country and held offers from at least 19 schools, including Arkansas and Texas A&M.

What did surprise the family is that he wasn’t given an offer when Maurice attended the game. That would come later and would drive interest towards the Razorbacks, but the defensive back ultimately landed at Alabama.

Maurice said his interactions with Petrino were informative and honest. It also helped that Petrino was one of the few coaches that considered playing Maurice on both sides of the ball, including receiver on offense.

“The conversation was very direct. He was being real organic and specific in where he saw me fitting in to the scheme and stuff like that,” Maurice said. “I remember asking him, specifically, where he saw me playing and he got down to it immediately… I think that kind of led me to being more attracted to that university.”

At the time, he believed Petrino to be a very “chill” coach, but later came to find he was a lot more strict when it came to the football field, he said.

After three seasons at Alabama, spanning 2013-15, Maurice elected to transfer and then Louisville head coach Petrino was hot on his trail. Louisville was not only a front-runner, but very well could have been his destination as a graduate transfer, had Georgia not entered the conversation running a defense the elder Smith already knew. After a long fight with Alabama head coach Nick Saban on his ability to transfer, Maurice was left with a quick decision on his next destination as fall camps had already begun, Samyra said. He ultimately went with the familiar scheme under former Saban assistant and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

“I think one of the deciding factors in the whole me going from here to [Georgia], it was basically me making a decision to say I’m going to stay in the SEC,” Maurice said. “Outside of that, I was definitely looking at Louisville, at the time, as a big contender, as far as where I was going.”

After a junior season cut short by a broken leg, Ainias was faced with a similar dilemma —try his chances at the NFL Draft or return to Aggieland for another season. While there were plenty of reasons why the wide receiver chose to play one more year for the Aggies, the idea of a reinvigorated offense under the tutelage of a trusted coach factored in his return, Samyra said.

“There’s always a distrust in the unknown,” she said. “It was a little iffy on what was going to happen next. Petrino coming in or being introduced as the next OC gave reason to believe that there’s hope in maybe some change.”

The Smith mother noted how Ainias has always been mature for his age. Through his childhood he was able to experience the recruiting process and life in college football through his older brother. Maurice, who spent the last season in the XFL, said he now enjoys getting to watch his younger brother, or his “right hand” have his moment in the spotlight.

“We’ve been close since he was born,” Maurice said. “I’ve been right there. Now, it’s a blessing to see him becoming this new man. The lessons that he learned from me, he’s applied to his life, so he doesn’t make the same mistakes and I just make sure that, as a brother, I’ve just got him as best as I can.”

For a mother, there is a comfort that a coach in which the family has already vetted will have a hand in the future of Ainias’ career.

“We considered him when he was at Arkansas and, you know, Mo could have easily been there,” Samyra said. “We considered it when he was leaving Bama, again. He could have easily been under Petrino at Louisville. And then, now, Ainais having the opportunity to play under a man we obviously had some level of coaching trust. You can appreciate that has come full circle.”

Now, all of these years later, the roles are reversed. Maurice gets to think about how Petrino will utilize the younger Smith in his offense and if he will feature as the face of that side of the ball. With his history, he said he’s grateful that Ainias will have that experience.

“I know that his intentions are genuine,” Maurice said of Petrino. “I know he has great plans and, especially looking at his coaching history, he’s touched been able to coach a lot of great guys that have made an impact at the next level, too. He’s going to have hands on my brother and I’m excited for what he’s going to do and what type of game plan he’s got for the offense.”