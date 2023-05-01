The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is dancing once again at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies watched the NCAA women’s tennis selection show on Monday, knowing they’ll be home to start the tournament for the second year.

“We’re super excited to be able to sleep in our own beds and play the first few rounds of the tournament here,” A&M’s Mary Stoiana said. “We just get extra confidence being able to play at home in conditions that we’re super used to.”

Second-seeded A&M (27-2) was among 16 schools selected to host first- and second-round matchups in the 64-team tournament. Coming to the Mitchell Tennis Center will be Quinnipiac (15-8), SMU (16-8) and Baylor (16-13).

The Aggies, the Southeastern Conference regular-season champions, will play Quinnipiac at 5 p.m. Friday in the day’s second first-round match. Baylor and SMU will battle at 10 a.m. The winners will meet on Saturday at a time to be determined.

“I kind of guessed the field for the most part,” A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “I wasn’t quite sure about the first round but I had a good feeling that they would send SMU and Baylor here. But yeah, I don’t know much about Quinnipiac. I think I pronounced it right. [Associate head] coach [Jordan] Szabo and I will do a little research on them. And you never want to look past anyone but we are quite familiar with SMU and Baylor if we’re fortunate enough to get past our first round then we’ll face a familiar foe on the second day.”

This is A&M’s 23rd straight NCAA tournament. The Aggies were the seventh seed last year.

The visiting Bobcats are members of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament by winning the conference’s tournament. It was the second consecutive MAAC title for Quinnipiac, which won 4-1 over Fairfield in the championship match.

Saturday’s winner advances next week to super regionals. The Aggies are matched up with 15th-seeded Tennessee (19-5), which is playing host to Southeastern Missouri State (17-2), Wake Forest (17-13) and Arizona State (17-6).

The NCAA Championships are May 17-27 in Orlando, Fla.

Last season, the Aggie women reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament where they fell to eventual runner-up Oklahoma 4-3.

Aggie men staying close to home. The Texas A&M men were picked for their 29th straight NCAA tournament.

The Aggies (18-11) are headed to TCU (22-2), which is the No. 2 seed behind top-ranked Texas. The Aggies will play SMU (18-13) at 2 p.m. Friday with the Horned Frogs taking on Texas-Arlington (16-7) at 5 p.m. The winners will play at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday’s winner advances to super regionals on May 12 or May 13, taking on the winner of the Starkville Regional, which includes Middle Tennessee, Tulane, Alabama State and Mississippi State.