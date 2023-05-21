SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — It all comes down to Monday for the Texas A&M women’s golf team after a less than stellar round of 18 holes on Sunday at the NCAA Championship.

The Aggie women are currently tied for seventh with Arizona (5 over) heading into the fourth and final round of stroke play. The top eight teams after Monday’s round will advance to match play.

On Sunday, the Aggie women shot 10-over 298. Hailee Cooper had the best individual round for the Aggies on Sunday with a 1-over 73.

A&M’s Adela Cernousek shot 4-over 76 Sunday and is tied for 12th at 3-under 213. Other A&M scores were Zoe Slaughter 75=221, tied for 60th; Jennie Park 74=222, tied for 65th along with Cooper; and Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio 81=224, tied for 85th.

“The silver lining to today is that there is a tomorrow,” A&M head coach Gerrod Chadwell said in a release. “We had a strong middle of the round but lost our focus at the end. If we play like we did today again, we will be going home. I’ve always said this team plays it’s best when things are tough. Things will be tough tomorrow and we have a chance to advance if we put together a great round.”

Currently Stanford leads after three rounds of stroke play (13 under). After that the leaderboard includes Wake Forest (6 under), Texas (6 under), USC (2 under), Florida State (1 under) and South Carolina (even).

Just one shot behind A&M and Arizona is Pepperdine (6 over) and Georgia (6 over). Rounding out the 15-team field is Oklahoma State (7 over), New Mexico State (12 over), LSU (13 over), Mississippi State (13 over) and SMU (18 over).

A&M will tee off at 1:06 p.m. from the 10th hole to start Monday’s round alongside Arizona and Pepperdine. Monday’s action will air on the Golf Channel starting at 4 p.m.