Texas A&M women's golf team drops four spots but still in good shape at NCAA Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team dropped four spots into sixth place during the second round of the NCAA Championship on Saturday at Grayhawk Golf Club.

A&M shot 9-over 297 to reach the halfway point of stroke play at 13-over 589. The Aggies were three shots ahead of eighth and a comfortable 14 shots clear of 15th place. The 24-team field will be cut to the top 15 after Sunday’s third round with only the top eight after Monday’s fourth round advancing to match play.

A&M’s Jennie Park shot 72 and is tied for 11th at 1-over 145 followed by teammates Zoe Slaughter (t-19th, 78–147), Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-47th, 74–150), Adela Cernousek (t-56th, 77–151) and Hailee Cooper (t-101st, 74–154).

Stanford leads the team standings at 5-over 581 followed by Oregon (9 over), Auburn and UCLA (10 over), LSU (11 over), A&M, Florida State (15 over) and Arizona State at Southern California (16 over). Stanford’s Rose Zhang leads the individual standings by four shots at 6-under 138 after a 2-under 70.