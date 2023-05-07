Typically, there is work to be done by a women’s golf coach the minute the team’s NCAA Tournament regional site is announced.

More than likely, a team travels across the country to one of the predetermined courses and must engage in a intensive study session on not only the course layout, but also groundskeeping conditions.

Texas A&M, which was the Southeastern Conference champion and a No. 1 seed, was given a favorable draw of TPC San Antonio, a course on which many on the team's players have plenty experience. But that draw wasn’t certain leading up to the field's announcement. Head coach Gerrod Chadwell said the team thought there was a chance it would be sent to The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Ind.

“We were trying to find a place to practice a day or two before that would match the topography,” said Chadwell, adding that they'd also want to get acclimated to the climate. “If you’re switching time zones — just stuff like that that you’re trying to expedite and get their quicker, because it is one of the most important weeks of the year.”

Out of a matter of luck, A&M junior standout Zoe Slaughter played a round at TPC San Antonio last summer while the 12th Man Foundation held its summer meetings at the club.

“Both seniors Jennie Park and Hailee Cooper had also participated in junior tournaments at the home of the PGA’s Valero Texas Open, prior to their college careers," Chadwell said. "With San Antonio, it’s great because it’s the same grass, the same climate, same everything so less anxiety from the coaching staff.”

The field will have several other schools familiar with the climate and terrain of TPC San Antonio: fifth-seeded SMU and No. 10 Sam Houston, as well as No. 4 Oklahoma State, which plays tournaments in the region as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

Park said the challenge the team gets day-in and day-out at the Jack Nicklaus designed Traditions Club is an advantage.

“I’ve played [TPC San Antonio] a couple of times in my junior golf years,” Park said. “The course, there’s really not much to it. I think Traditions here is a little more complicated than that course is. We are really consistent players, so I think that’s going to be a big advantage for us going to that course. Conditions are going to be pretty much the same as here, so I think it will be really good.” This year’s squad also has big tournament experience gained over the last season and a half. As the fourth seed in the Franklin (Tenn.) Regional a year ago, the Aggies plowed an unexpected path to the national semifinals, where they were defeated 4-1 by No. 2 Oregon.

So far this season, the Aggies have won five tournaments, topped by the SEC Women’s Golf Championship.

“We have a lot of confidence in our games right now, because of how well we performed and we have a lot of trust in each other’s games,” Slaughter said. “Seeing what we’ve done through the season gives us a lot of confidence going through postseason.”

Regional play takes place from Monday through Wednesday, with 12 teams and six individuals featured in each of the six regional sites. The top five teams in each regional advance to the national championships, which will be played May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

With the experience the Aggie have in this tournament and at this golf course, Park said the bar is high for the Aggies as they begin their journey through the national tournament.

“I think the goal is to win [the regional], because you have to keep your foot on the gas right now," Park said. "You can’t let up on any round, so you’ve got to just make sure that you have your mindset focused on what you need to do and make sure you keep your head in the game and never let loose.”