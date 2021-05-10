Texas A&M women's basketball team will play in 2021 Paradise Jam in Virgin Islands

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will play in the 2021 Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Joining the Aggies in the eight-team field on Nov. 25-27 are Arizona, DePaul, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Dakota and Vanderbilt.

The event returns after COVID-19 forced it to be canceled in 2020. Teams are guaranteed three games, splitting the field into a pair of four-team divisions. The division winners will be determined by best record, with scoring margin the tiebreaker, if needed. The full schedule will be announced later.