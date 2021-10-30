Texas A&M will not challenge 2020 census results; College Station still unsure

“In terms of funding, it doesn’t impact A&M or universities on the whole as much as the city in terms of the funding availability that comes down from the federal government,” Halle-Schramm said. “We have partnered with A&M throughout this process to work with them to get the word out about the census and been very collaborative both ways.”

In 2010, the Census Bureau reported 93,857 residents living in College Station, a number that increased to 120,511 in 2020. During the 2020 spring semester, Texas A&M reported 64,961 students were enrolled at the time or more than half the population in College Station. The city originally estimated there would be 123,306 people counted for the census, Halle-Schramm said.

“We definitely had a challenge trying to do direct messaging to students,” Halle-Schramm said. “We really had to pivot right around the same time everybody got sent home to get the message out that students should count themselves where they lived the vast majority of the year, which for A&M students is College Station, and not wherever they went back home to whether it was a different state or town.”