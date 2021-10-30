Texas A&M will not challenge 2020 census results; College Station still unsure

When Texas A&M University announced a transition to online learning in March 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, students were left with the option to either stay in College Station or return home to their families.
The departure of students from campus in the 2020 spring semester has raised concerns for some college towns and universities regarding whether or not the 2020 U.S. Census truly reflected the population base.
According to the Associated Press, some college towns and universities such as Bloomington, Indiana; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and State College, Pennsylvania, are considering challenging the results of the census, worried that an undercount could cost them federal money and prestige.
Texas A&M has announced it has no plans to challenge the results.
“Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks will not be signing on to any of the protests regarding the 2020 census results. She agrees with the Assessment that the university’s outreach efforts were highly successful,” said Susan Ballabina, Texas A&M's vice president for academic and strategic partnership.
Chad Wootton, Texas A&M associate vice president, said the university's efforts surpassed many across the country and he thanked a partnership with Public Partnership & Outreach (PPO), Student Affairs, Student Government Association (SGA) and local communities with a Texas A&M presence such as Bryan, College Station, McAllen, Galveston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston.
"We worked very closely with municipal officials, civic organizations and student organizations to broadly promote and message participation in Census 2020 (started in 2019 through the counting period in late spring 2020) and the unique challenges of reporting during the Covid-19 impacts," Wootton said. "Student Affairs, particularly Residence Life, improved Census Bureau process for dorm/residential community living quarters reporting while preserving student health, safety and personal information."
According to Wootton, community programs manager Kim Fox managed a website for promotions and communications, Texas A&M’s student body president and SGA worked to promote the census through various media and communications, and Fred McClure, A&M's executive director of the leadership initiative, and Wootton participated in national dialogues and discussions with the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, Association of American Universities and public policy program peer institutions.
"We also assisted the federal Census Bureau, state and local organizations in recruiting staff/student workers who assisted at all three levels through Jobs for Aggies/Career Center engagement,” Wootton said. “Given the challenge and uniqueness of reporting census in college campuses and college communities, we are proud of the work of this team.”
College Station is still contemplating the path it will take regarding the census, said Alyssa Halle-Schramm, City of College Station’s long range planning administrator.
“In terms of funding, it doesn’t impact A&M or universities on the whole as much as the city in terms of the funding availability that comes down from the federal government,” Halle-Schramm said. “We have partnered with A&M throughout this process to work with them to get the word out about the census and been very collaborative both ways.”
In 2010, the Census Bureau reported 93,857 residents living in College Station, a number that increased to 120,511 in 2020. During the 2020 spring semester, Texas A&M reported 64,961 students were enrolled at the time or more than half the population in College Station. The city originally estimated there would be 123,306 people counted for the census, Halle-Schramm said.
“We definitely had a challenge trying to do direct messaging to students,” Halle-Schramm said. “We really had to pivot right around the same time everybody got sent home to get the message out that students should count themselves where they lived the vast majority of the year, which for A&M students is College Station, and not wherever they went back home to whether it was a different state or town.”
As a local government, College Station receives federal funding through programs such as the Department for Housing and Urban Development (HUD) that's used for community development block and home grants, as well as other programs such as low income housing programs, according to Halle-Schramm.
“We also receive federal dollars through the state,” she said. “The Texas Department of Transportation receives federal funding for transportation projects that then trickle down to local governments as well. It definitely could be significant for any community that's undercounted in any way.”
Dudley Poston, a sociology professor who has taught at Texas A&M for 27 years, estimated that out of the 64,000 students enrolled at the college during the 2020 spring semester 16,000 lived on campus and were accounted for through the university's administrative data, 2,000 lived off campus with local family and were likely counted, and around 46,000 lived off campus without local family. That's where the problem occurs.
“If students lived off campus and not with parents in apartments or other housing, they received the same mailing from the Census Bureau that was sent out starting on March 12 to most of the general population,” Poston said. “Spring break occurred in mid-March. When students returned to their apartments, they would have likely begun the online response to the census, but the emergence of COVID in March led to a second week of spring break further delaying the students' return to campus.”
With the switch to online learning announced shortly after the extended break, Poston said he believes many students chose to return home to their families instead of to their nearby apartments. Poston said he wouldn’t be surprised if 10,000 to 20,000 Aggie students, living off campus without parents, were missed.
“If 10,000 students were not counted in the 2020 census, this will result in a loss of $35 million dollars ($3,500 times 10,000), every year until the year 2030, to the state of Texas; and lots of that money would have ended up in Brazos County,” said Poston, who believes it would be a huge mistake for Texas A&M and College Station not to join others in challenging the census.