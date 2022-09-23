Texas A&M to host Tennessee for two volleyball matches this weekend

The Texas A&M volleyball team will host Tennessee for a pair of 2 p.m. Southeastern Conference matches Saturday and Sunday at Reed Arena.
A&M (9-3, 1-0) opened SEC play with a 19-25, 25-22, 26-28, 25-19, 15-10 comeback victory at Ole Miss on Wednesday in Oxford, Mississippi. Caroline Meuth had 24 kills, and Ifenna Cos-Okpalla had nine blocks for the Aggies, who won their third straight match and eighth in their last nine.
Tennessee (7-6, 1-0) also won its SEC opener, topping Missouri 25-14, 25-21, 25-20 at home on Wednesday.