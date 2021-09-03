Texas A&M Task Force 1 volunteers return from Louisiana, reflect on Hurricane Ida’s destruction

After five years of responding to emergencies with Texas A&M Task Force 1, Rescue Specialist Danny Watkins said he can usually tell if a hurricane was more of a wind or water event.
As he made his way through the rubble-laden streets in Houma and Port Fourchon, Louisiana, this past week to help residents following Hurricane Ida, Watkins said that the damage indicated that Ida was largely a wind event for these two communities. Heavy equipment and rigging specialist Brett Fuller worked alongside Watkins and said that he could see if the eyewall of the storm hit certain areas of those towns based on the direction materials were facing. He said there weren’t any large debris piles that water damage often leaves behind; instead, Fuller said he saw many objects that seemed to be “thrown without reason.”
“You didn't have marks on the houses where there was a water line, at least in the areas that we searched,” Fuller explained. “You didn't see things washed up parallel. This seemed more like a tornado — things just kind of randomly thrown everywhere.”
Hurricane Ida made landfall on the Louisiana coast Sunday and the Category 4 storm’s eyewall ripped through Houma with 150 mph winds, according to the Associated Press.
Other areas around New Orleans, Philadelphia and New York City saw massive flooding as a result of the storm. Radar estimates of up to 17 inches of water were recorded west of New Orleans, according to the Washington Post.
Watkins and Fuller were just two of about 80 Texas A&M Task Force 1 volunteers who made their way back to College Station on Friday after several days helping Louisiana residents. This is just a fraction of the full Texas A&M Task Force 1 team, which is 800 people strong.
The volunteers were spread across multiple Louisiana parishes including Saint Charles and Lafourche. Volunteers were mainly tasked with search-and-rescue operations and damage assessment. Public information officer Stephen Bjune said that the task force’s damage assessment, which largely consists of marking buildings and indicating the level of damage at those locations, can help a state quickly receive funding for rebuilding efforts.
Watkins said he spoke with long-time Louisiana residents who compared Ida’s damage to Hurricane Betsy. The Category 4 storm in 1965 killed 75 people in Florida and Louisiana and was the first hurricane to cause $1 billion in damages, according to the Hurricane Research Division of the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration. Watkins said hearing people compare what they lived through to such a well-known tragedy was eye opening.
“Unfortunately, they’ve got a long road ahead of them to get back to where they were, and I don't know if they'll ever get back there,” Watkins said of the Louisiana residents affected by Ida. “But you talk to these people and you can tell they're strong. They’ve been there a while and ridden out storms before. They're really good at coming together as a community.”
Completing the work that the team was sent to do was more difficult than response efforts following other hurricanes in recent years due to extended periods of time with limited or nonexistent cell phone service, Bjune said.
Bjune said that while the operational team returned to Texas on Friday, there is still a management support group that will remain in the area until the state of Louisiana says it no longer needs assistance.
Volunteers who helped this past week are from all walks of life. Watkins works at the Frisco Fire Department and Fuller is a safety engineer at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Bjune said other team members who returned include a teacher and another who works at the tax assessor’s office in Austin.
When the 80-person team returned, they cleaned their equipment and packed it up in the Texas A&M Task Force 1 headquarters building so that it is ready to go when the next disaster strikes.
Bjune said that in the past some places have had to call the task force back for additional assistance, but he does not anticipate that will be the case for Louisiana following Ida.