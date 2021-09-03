Texas A&M Task Force 1 volunteers return from Louisiana, reflect on Hurricane Ida’s destruction

“Unfortunately, they’ve got a long road ahead of them to get back to where they were, and I don't know if they'll ever get back there,” Watkins said of the Louisiana residents affected by Ida. “But you talk to these people and you can tell they're strong. They’ve been there a while and ridden out storms before. They're really good at coming together as a community.”

Completing the work that the team was sent to do was more difficult than response efforts following other hurricanes in recent years due to extended periods of time with limited or nonexistent cell phone service, Bjune said.

Bjune said that while the operational team returned to Texas on Friday, there is still a management support group that will remain in the area until the state of Louisiana says it no longer needs assistance.

Volunteers who helped this past week are from all walks of life. Watkins works at the Frisco Fire Department and Fuller is a safety engineer at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Bjune said other team members who returned include a teacher and another who works at the tax assessor’s office in Austin.

When the 80-person team returned, they cleaned their equipment and packed it up in the Texas A&M Task Force 1 headquarters building so that it is ready to go when the next disaster strikes.

Bjune said that in the past some places have had to call the task force back for additional assistance, but he does not anticipate that will be the case for Louisiana following Ida.

