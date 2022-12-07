Texas A&M System names new leaders at San Antonio, Prairie View A&M

The Texas A&M University System Regents voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint Dr. Linda Schott interim president at Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

The vote came during a special-called telephonic meeting in which the regents also voted to appoint Tomikia P. LeGrande as the ninth president at Prairie View A&M University.

Schott attended Baylor University Waco, where she attained a bachelor’s degree in history and German, and Stanford University where she earned her master’s and Ph.D. in history and humanities.

“Dr. Schott is an experienced and successful academic leader who will provide steady guidance at Texas A&M University-San Antonio during this transition,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System.

Schott brings extensive presidential experience to Texas A&M-San Antonio. She led a campus in the University of Maine System from 2012-16 and most recently served as president of Southern Oregon University from 2016-21. She retired from SOU and returned to live on the family ranch in 2022 with her husband, Tom Fuhrmark.

After a nationwide search, Sharp recommended LeGrande as the sole finalist at Prairie View A&M on Nov. 10. The board approved that recommendation at their Nov. 10 meeting. Under state law, the Board of Regents must name a finalist for at least 21 days before finalizing the appointment at a subsequent meeting.

LeGrande, who is currently Vice President for Strategy, Enrollment Management and Student Success at Virginia Commonwealth University, would not assume her duties at Prairie View A&M until the end of the 2022-23 school year.

"Dr. LeGrande will provide great leadership for the Panthers for many years to come,” Sharp said. “Her experience and leadership in enrollment management and student success is exactly what PVAMU needs at this juncture to build on the great work Ruth Simmons has provided these past five years. I’m excited by where PVAMU is headed.”