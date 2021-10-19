Texas A&M System claims $727 million in capital projects under new bill

Texas A&M University is poised to benefit to the tune of $56 million as part of the Texas Legislature's $3.35 billion funding bill passed Tuesday.

That $56 million is expected to fund a new clinical teaching and research complex for the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, a university news release said.

Overall, the Texas A&M System was granted $727.4 million in capital projects under SB52, the bill aimed at funding construction at higher education institutions.

"We are gratified by the confidence the Legislature shows in the Texas A&M System to be good stewards of tax dollars," Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp said in a news release. "We will continue to earn that trust as we serve the students and citizens of this great state."

The legislation also includes $70 million for the Texas A&M Health Science Center, which helped start a biomedical research campus at the Texas Medical Center in Houston.

A breakdown of the capital projects includes:

Texas A&M College Station: $56 million

Prairie View A&M: $45 million

Tarleton State-Stephenville/Forth Worth: $90 million combined

A&M Central Texas: $45 million

A&M Corpus Christi: $45 million

A&M Kingsville: $45 million

A&M San Antonio: $45 million

A&M International: $45 million

West Texas A&M: $45 million

A&M Commerce: $45 million

A&M Texarkana: $45 million

Texas A&M System-RELLIS: $43 million