Texas A&M Swedish football recruit Öhrström clears academic hurdles to join 2022 class

Clearing a few academic checkpoints was the only thing keeping Swedish tight end Theodor Melin Öhrström from arriving early at Texas A&M. Now with his transcript in order, Öhrström announced he will move up a year into the class of 2022 and join the Aggie football program this summer.

“It’s something that Coach [James] Coley and I started talking about during the summer when I was there visiting,” Öhrström said of moving up a class. “It just came up in our conversations, and ever since we kind of started talking about it, I had it in mind while committing, and it was kind of the plan all along. It was a matter of how I had to solve all the academic hurdles that were in the way.”

Öhrström is the top-ranked football recruit in Sweden, a burgeoning area for American football. The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder is a four-star recruit and the 12th-ranked tight end in his class, according to 247Sports.com. He is the highest-ranked international recruit not from Canada in the recruiting service’s database that spans back to 1999. He also will be the fifth Swedish player on a college roster since 2019, according to the database.