Texas A&M Swedish football recruit Öhrström clears academic hurdles to join 2022 class

Clearing a few academic checkpoints was the only thing keeping Swedish tight end Theodor Melin Öhrström from arriving early at Texas A&M. Now with his transcript in order, Öhrström announced he will move up a year into the class of 2022 and join the Aggie football program this summer.
“It’s something that Coach [James] Coley and I started talking about during the summer when I was there visiting,” Öhrström said of moving up a class. “It just came up in our conversations, and ever since we kind of started talking about it, I had it in mind while committing, and it was kind of the plan all along. It was a matter of how I had to solve all the academic hurdles that were in the way.”
Öhrström is the top-ranked football recruit in Sweden, a burgeoning area for American football. The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder is a four-star recruit and the 12th-ranked tight end in his class, according to 247Sports.com. He is the highest-ranked international recruit not from Canada in the recruiting service’s database that spans back to 1999. He also will be the fifth Swedish player on a college roster since 2019, according to the database.
Öhrström will join a tight end unit that will include Baylor Cupp, Blake Smith and Eli Stowers next season. A&M also has a commitment from Dickinson tight end Donovan Green in the 2022 class. Green is a four-star recruit.
“I feel like we’re going to have a young and very talented tight end room coming in with me and Donovan Green,” Öhrström said. “I think we’re going to be a great pair of tight ends for the next years.”
Using Snapchat, Öhrström said he has developed relationships with many of the members of the 2023 recruiting class but is working on making connections with the players in his new class. His addition moved the Aggies’ class to No. 5 in the 247Sports.com national rankings and third in the Southeastern Conference. Last week, the Aggies added commitments from five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen (Powell, Tennessee) and four-star wide receiver Chris Marshall (Fort Bend Marshall).
As a pass catcher, Öhrström said he is excited to be on the receiving end of balls thrown by five-star quarterback recruit Conner Weigman of Cypress Bridgeland.
“I think it’s going to be great to play with such a good quarterback in Conner Weigman,” he said. “And then, obviously, I saw guys like Chris Marshall and Walter Nolan committed the other day. That’s obviously really good for the class, and being able to play with Donovan Green, I’m hoping we can set up some good two-tight end sets.”