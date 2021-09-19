Texas A&M students search for unmarked graves in College Station Cemetery

Several calls and a bit of research later, Frisk was connected with Mark Everett, a professor in Texas A&M’s Department of Geology and Geophysics. Everett, an expert in near-surface applied geophysics, offered not only his technology and expertise, but the help of his students as well.

“Getting ground-penetrating radar here was really important to us,” Frisk said. “Getting in touch with Professor Everett and A&M worked out beautifully, and these are the benefits of having a world-class university in your backyard.”

Everett said the work his class is doing for the Historical Preservation Committee is mutually beneficial.

“Doing things like this really brings to life the utility of their studies because it’s not theoretical work,” Everett said. “It does cost quite a bit to have a private group do something like this, so it feels nice to be able to provide this service as a part of the educational mission of the university. We are excited to be here and contribute how we can.”

In just the two days that Everett and his students have worked in the Salem Cemetery, several “target” areas show where unmarked graves may be. Kay Straw, an environmental studies senior at A&M, said it’s nice to get to serve the community.