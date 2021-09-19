Texas A&M students search for unmarked graves in College Station Cemetery

Driving down Texas Avenue, it is easy to miss the College Station Cemetery. Quiet, well-manicured and sprinkled with shade trees, the cemetery was established in 1948 and is home to more history than most local residents are aware.
Sherry Frisk, a three-year member of the College Station Historic Preservation Committee, said although the College Station Cemetery was created just over 70 years ago, two other cemeteries with more than a century of history lie within its gates.
“[Members of the Historic Preservation Committee] knew we wanted to do a project concerning the cemetery, so it started as just wanting to identify the graves of people who had a major impact on College Station,” Frisk said. “I just started wandering the cemetery and was interested in the older cemeteries.”
Salem Cemetery, one of the preexisting cemeteries within the larger area owned by College Station, dates to 1894 and is where many local Black residents were buried. One prominent headstone is that of Eddie Chew and his wife, the original owners of Reveille I.
After learning of Chew’s grave in the cemetery, Frisk grew particularly interested and decided to look into the area a bit more.
“Eddie was actually my first grade bus driver,” Frisk said. ”I’ve forgotten about my teachers, but Eddie was special because he was the first person I saw each day. After doing some research about him, I learned about how he was more than my bus driver, he was an amazing man and tremendous advocate for the African American community.”
Frisk cross-referenced early records of burials in the Salem Cemetery with the number of headstones and found disparities. After cataloging the existing gravesites in the area and the list of names of those buried, Frisk discovered there are at least 22 unmarked graves in the area.
“I have the names of people who are buried here and of course we won’t be able to find their specific locations,” Frisk said. “What I want to do is find these unmarked graves, and eventually I’m hoping that the city will support adding a marker as a memorial for all of the unmarked graves.”
Frisk said the weathered condition of several homemade headstones in the Salem area of the cemetery shows how much affordability was a factor in many of the graves being unmarked.
“Several of the people buried here were born during slavery, so they didn’t have the advantages that white children had growing up,” Frisk said. “You can look and tell that many of these headstones were homemade and those headstones are probably from people who may have been more well-off. Knowing things like this really gives me more energy to honor the people buried here and get them their share of recognition.”
Frisk soon learned that affordability would be a factor in finding the unmarked graves as well. Hiring a private company would cost well into the thousands of dollars, she said.
Several calls and a bit of research later, Frisk was connected with Mark Everett, a professor in Texas A&M’s Department of Geology and Geophysics. Everett, an expert in near-surface applied geophysics, offered not only his technology and expertise, but the help of his students as well.
“Getting ground-penetrating radar here was really important to us,” Frisk said. “Getting in touch with Professor Everett and A&M worked out beautifully, and these are the benefits of having a world-class university in your backyard.”
Everett said the work his class is doing for the Historical Preservation Committee is mutually beneficial.
“Doing things like this really brings to life the utility of their studies because it’s not theoretical work,” Everett said. “It does cost quite a bit to have a private group do something like this, so it feels nice to be able to provide this service as a part of the educational mission of the university. We are excited to be here and contribute how we can.”
In just the two days that Everett and his students have worked in the Salem Cemetery, several “target” areas show where unmarked graves may be. Kay Straw, an environmental studies senior at A&M, said it’s nice to get to serve the community.
“I’ve never done any of this before, so it’s pretty cool to be out here with Professor Everett because he knows a lot about this,” Straw said. “We’ve already seen what could possibly be some graves that are unmarked, but we’ll need to do more analysis.”
This analysis, Straw said, will be a part of her senior capstone project in Everett’s class.
After several more trips to the cemetery to collect data, Everett and his students will work to interpret the information for Frisk and the Historic Preservation Committee. The ultimate goal of the project, Frisk said, is to honor every person buried in the College Station Cemetery and to help preserve history.
“These cemeteries are history and the history of College Station,” Frisk said. “It’s our mission and our duty to do the best we can to honor these people, and we are on our way to doing that.”