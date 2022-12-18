Texas A&M student Raphael Idrogo brings $100,000 winnings from Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway back to College Station

Texas A&M kinesiology major Raphael Idrogo is humble and, at times, shy by nature, his father George Idrogo said. Rarely does the second-year Aggie go out of his way to summon the gaze of those around him.

With that in mind, the elder Idrogo chuckled as he watched his son fumble with a 3-foot long $100,000 check through the Las Vegas airport while strangers excitedly recognized him as that guy from the Dr Pepper thing at halftime.

The check might have been fake, but the scholarship money Idrogo won from the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway was very real. Thanks to a one-minute TikTok application and 30 seconds of chest passing footballs five yards into a giant soda can, Idrogo’s dream of becoming a physical therapist is firmly within reach.

“I hope a lot of good comes from it,” Idrogo said of the scholarship money. “[Physical therapy] school has always been a thought on my mind, but this opportunity, this experience, that I’ve had just makes it one step closer to actually becoming [a reality] at PT.”

Since 2008, Dr Pepper has sponsored these feats of backyard football athleticism to distribute scholarship prize money to chosen college students. Whether rooting for a student from an alma mater or boasting knowledge of the contestant-preferred two-handed toss, college football fans have created a cult following for the annual event that takes place during halftime of each Power Five title conference championship game.

Count both Idrogos as religious witnesses to the 30 seconds of frantic pigskin pitching. Proving the point, Raphael Idrogo casually dropped the name of Nikki Boon, the first contestant to ditch a traditional overhand throw in favor of the basketball pass in 2010, in conversation.

“For me, personally, it’s not a contest where you have the time to look like Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen or do a little three-step drop and throw it,” he said, resolutely. “It’s a race against the clock. It’s just as matter of throwing it with two hands. It’s the fastest and most accurate way of doing it.”

With the “I could do that” mantra beating in his head, Raphael Idrogo decided, on a whim, to spend a few hours putting together a one-minute TikTok video explaining why he should be a contestant and how he would put the scholarship money to work. The video — which took approximately six hours to shoot — was a full-circle story about how his past football life set the stage for his future plans.

While returning the opening kickoff during the bi-district playoff game of his junior season at Earl Warren High School in San Antonio, Idrogo broke his leg right above the ankle. The injury required surgery, a plate, screws and physical therapy.

“While I was rehabbing, I saw how the doctors treated and interacted with the patients and I thought, ‘This is something I could pursue in the future,’” Idrogo said in his application video.

At the time, the injury was a valley in the life of the young wide receiver, who also ran track for Warren, his father said. But it set in motion many of his future steps, including the contest application.

“An injury is terrible,” George Idrogo said. “It’s a very traumatic event, but I had told him that it has had its fingerprints on so many aspects of his life afterwards and this was just another one. This was one of the things that actually, maybe from that injury, created that ripple effect down the road.”

Approximately 2 1/2 weeks after Raphael Idrogo submitted his video, complete with a prescribed background track “Tuition Dreamin’,” the Aggie received a direct message from the company saying it wanted more information. A few days later, he left his psychology class to take the call for which he had been anxiously awaiting. He was one of 15 finalists and would be headed to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 championship game.

“Just hearing those words kind of felt like a weight lifted off my shoulders in a way,” he said. “Sending in the video, you’re one of hundreds, maybe even thousands that submit that video … It’s just a real blessing to be one of those 15.”

Idrogo immediately called his father to ask him what he was doing Dec. 2 and, at that point, it was time to get to work.

George Idrogo spent the next day at the hardware store, gathering supplies to build a makeshift target at which his son could hurl footballs for practice. For a little more than a month, Raphael Idrogo spent approximately 45 minutes a day tossing footballs at the target, while feeling that high school football competitive drive rise again. His only problem was tracking cheap footballs so he had enough to run a full 30-second practice, he said.

The days prior to the event were filled with Dr Pepper meet-and-greets and events for the contestants in Las Vegas, leading up to the preliminary round held at Allegiant Stadium the day before the game. After drawing numbers for order, Raphael Idrogo went last out of the three contestants. His score put him into the finals alongside Kylie Herndon, another aspiring physical therapist from Texas State.

“I guess that would probably be like the most nervous part,” Raphael Idrogo said of the preliminary round. “At the actual game, it was kind of like going back to sports with me growing up as an athlete in football. You just practice how you play.”

For the first half, the Idrogo family sat several rows behind the University of Southern California bench, taking in the sights and sounds of championship college football. Near halftime, Idrogo and Herndon were escorted to the tunnels of Allegiant Stadium where the giant cans and footballs were ready for their spotlight moment. Their families watched from the seats.

Though his first attempt clanked off the inside of the hole and bounced out, the former football standout found a rhythm and hit a streak of nine consecutive makes that would seal his 14-9 victory.

“On the video, it didn’t seem like I reacted that much, but inside I know I was [emotional],” he said. “They presented [the check] and I did [my interview] and as soon as I went back to the tunnel, it hit me like, ‘Hey, you won it.' I remember I kind of put my hands on my knees and broke down.”

Back in College Station, Idrogo’s coworkers at C.C. Creation’s The Warehouse and Maroon U gathered to watch and flooded his phone after the win. His high school coaches were watching together virtually via a group text.

“When he won, everyone was ecstatic about that,” Warren High School defensive coordinator Christopher Vargas said. “He’s a great kid, so we were definitely excited.”

The attention continued all the way back to San Antonio. After carrying the giant check onto the plane and stowing it away in a flight crew closet at the front of the aircraft, the pilot greeted the family, check in hand, when they were exiting. His one request was for Raphael Idrogo to endorse the back so he could run to the bank, drawing another chuckle from his father.

However, the impact that money will make is only slightly a laughing matter to Raphael’s parents.

“As a parent, we want the best for them and we want to be able to give them anything that they might need and allow them the opportunity,” he said. “Now, we just have an uncle with the last name of Pepper that’s a benefactor for us. And for that, we are appreciative.”