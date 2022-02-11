Texas A&M student battling life-threatening ailments is 'equal parts grit and grace'

“My life isn’t over,” Taylor told well-wishers between two standing ovations, “and I know that many other children out there think that their life is. That their diagnosis means the end of all things good and beautiful. And out of everything I’ve gone through, what breaks my heart the most is the thought of another child having to walk the same path that I did. To have the same excruciating pain and immense loss that leaves them hopeless.”

Since she was 7, Rebecca has fought an auto-immune disease and pancreatitis, an inflammation of the organ tucked behind the stomach that helps with digestion and processing of sugar. Her longtime physician, Dr. Sandeep Patel, a pancreatic specialist at UT Health San Antonio, says women who have endured both childbirth and pancreatitis say the pain of pancreatitis is worse.

Taylor eventually lost her pancreas and other internal organs during years of life-saving procedures. She developed numerous infections and blood clots. Her family has lost count of how many times they feared her fight was over.