FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Texas A&M’s Morgan Smith hit a solo home run in the second inning and added a two-run double an inning later as the Aggies rolled to a 9-1 victory over sixth-ranked Arkansas to win their Southeastern Conference opening-weekend series on Sunday at Bogle Park.

A&M (16-7, 2-1) pounded out 13 hits in the five-inning, run-rule victory over the Razorbacks (20-6, 1-2), the defending SEC champs. Junior Trinity Cannon, who hit a solo home run in the first inning, had three hits, while juniors Julia Cottrill and Rylen Wiggins each had two as did Smith as all but one of A&M’s starters had a hit. Freshman Riley Valentine and Wiggins each had RBI hits in the five-run third inning.

A&M scored a pair of runs in the fifth to be in position to end the game early. Valentine had a leadoff walk. Wiggins had a one-out double and freshman Amari Harper delivered a two-run single.

A&M sophomore right-hander Emily Leavitt (4-2) pitched four innings to get the victory in relief of starter Madison Preston who allowed two hits in one inning. Leavitt, who got a save in Saturday’s 2-0 victory, allowed five hits, struck out six and walked one.

Arkansas, which won Friday’s game 8-0, had seven hits with sophomore Raigan Kramer and freshman Hannah Camenzind each having two.

Arkansas senior Chenise Delce (9-3), who won Friday’s game, lasted only 2 2/3 innings, giving up seven hits and six earned runs.

A&M, which finished 12th in the 13-team SEC last season, won only one series last year. Arkansas had won nine straight SEC series.