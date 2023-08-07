Junior Maile Hayes and senior transfer Jazmine Wilkinson each scored a goal, and the Texas A&M soccer team easily held on for a 2-0 shutout of SMU on Sunday in an exhibition match at Ellis Field.

The Aggies outshot the Mustangs 20-4 with an 11-2 edge in shots on goal and a 7-1 advantage in corner kicks.

Junior Mia Pante sent a crossing pass to Hayes for an assist on the first goal in the 22nd minute, while sophomore Georgia Leb set up the second goal with a free kick that rebounded to Wilkinson in the 76th minute.

A&M will hold one more exhibition, hosting Texas State at 7 p.m. Friday. The Aggies then will open the regular season against No. 6 Florida State at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at Ellis Field.