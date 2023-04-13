Texas A&M sophomore safety Jacoby Mathews has been suspended indefinitely because of his misdemeanor arrest on Tuesday by university police for possession of marijuana, an A&M official confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Mathews’ bond was set at $3,000, which he paid and was released.

Mathews played in 10 games last year, starting the final three. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder had 25 tackles, 15 of them solos. He broke up three passes.

He earned the special teams most improved award at the annual team banquet.