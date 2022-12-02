Texas A&M QB Haynes King to transfer

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King has entered the transfer portal, according to his father John King.

“He’s grateful for his time in Aggieland,” John King, head coach at Longview, told The Eagle.

After earning the starting job to kick off the 2022 season, King was relegated to backup twice, once behind transfer Max Johnson and again in favor of true freshman Conner Weigman. Injury forced head coach Jimbo Fisher’s hand in playing Weigman and the freshman laid claim on the spot for the second half of the season.

In three seasons in Aggieland, King threw for 1,579 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 150 yards and a score. He also threw 10 career interceptions, including all six of the Aggies' picks this season.

King played backup to then-senior Kellen Mond in 2020, seeing action in two games. He earned the starting role in 2021 over now-transferred Zach Calzada, but was injured in the second game of the season at Colorado and missed the remainder of the season with a broken leg.

King started A&M’s first two games of this season in a win over Sam Houston and a loss to Appalachian State before losing his job to Johnson prior to the Maimi game. He reentered his role late in the loss to Mississippi State after Johnson suffered a season-ending injury to his throwing hand. He was under center in losses to Alabama and South Carolina and was replaced late in the game in Columbia due to an injury to his throwing shoulder. King returned once more for the Aggies’ loss to Florida as Weigman recovered from a bout with the flu.

News of King's transfer was first reported by 247Sports.com.

King was a four-star recruit out of Longview and the fifth-best composite dual-threat quarterback in the nation, according to 247Sports.com.

Prior to the 2021 season, John King told The Eagle it was his son’s intangibles that earned him Fisher’s eye in his time playing for A&M.

“Every time you talk with Jimbo, it’s always about the quarterback position being one of leadership and toughness, competitive and being accurate with the football and protecting the football,” John King said. "That’s the things he’s looked for in a quarterback and, to me, that always been Haynes’ strong suit. He may not be the top-level passer of what some other kids may be, but when it comes to 11-on-11 and you have to readjust your platform in the pocket or escape the pocket and throw on the run and extend plays, he can do that with the best of them.”