Texas A&M, Prairie View partner to improve graduate education

Harlin is also associate professor in the Department of Agricultural Leadership, Education, and Communications.

There are already people interested in participating in the teaching exchange for the fall. Harlin said the number of people who can get involved will be based on the need at the two schools.

“We’ll identify teaching needs where we have holes in our instruction,” Harlin said. “And those holes could be there for lots of reasons; maybe someone recently left the institution, or maybe we had to add sections of a course because of high demand. Identifying the needs is first and foremost. Once we’ve identified the needs at both institutions, the departments associated with those courses will be pulled into the loop to see if they have doctoral students who are ready to engage in those kinds of roles.”

Students would teach one or two courses per semester when they are involved in the program. Harlin stressed that the program is all about the reciprocal exchange “not in one specific area, but across different departments, across the entire institution.”