The rules that govern how college athletes in the state of Texas can be compensated for their name, image and likeness (NIL) is nearing a change and Texas A&M’s fingerprints covered the legislation.

House Bill 2804, authored by Rep. John Kuempel, R-Seguin, and sponsored by Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, passed the Senate on Wednesday. The House needs to approve changes and then the bill is a Gov. Greg Abbott signature away from becoming law.

A&M’s lawyers were integral in policy input and the writing of the bill, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp told The Eagle. Athletics director Ross Bjork testified in the House Higher Education Committee hearing on the bill and A&M University System deputy general council Brooks Moore testified in the Senate Education Committee hearing.

Jim Cavale, CEO of the NIL content platform INFLCR, said Bjork has played a major part in the NIL legislative update. The A&M athletic department was an early adopter of Cavale’s INFLCR software.

“There’s a lot of things going on right now in college sports, especially for an athletic director at Texas A&M to consider, and he’s spent considerable time on this, because student-athletes are No. 1 in his book,” Cavale said. “I’ve seen that in a lot of things he’s worked on. I think that’s an important point, because when you look at who has been working on this at the state, his hours are right up there at the top.”

Bjork did not respond to several requests for comment by the time of publication.

Should the bill get Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature, it will go into effect on July 1. It was a near unanimous passing in the House, with only one listed as present, not voting. Seven senators voted against the bill, including Brian Birdwell, Kelly Hancock, Bryan Hughes, Phil King, Mayes Middleton, Angela Paxton and Charles Perry. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) was present, but did not vote, citing a possible conflict of interest as her son plays baseball at Blinn College.

Requests for comment sent to the offices of Creighton, Kuempel and Kolkhorst were not returned.

Highlights of the new bill include giving universities the ability to be involved in facilitating deals with athletes, allowing athletes the ability to license the universities’ real and intellectual property as a part of NIL deals and bars the NCAA or any athletic organization or conference from penalizing a university for anything that is spelled out in the bill.

The bill replaces Senate Bill 1385, which initially legalized NIL compensation in the state beginning July 1, 2021.

“Since we passed our law two years ago, the college landscape on this issue continues to evolve,” Creighton said on the Senate floor Wednesday. “And as a result, Texas must ensure that it’s name, image and likeness law remains competitive with other states.”

Especially pertinent to A&M, the bill codifies the ability for third-party 501(c)3 organizations, independent of athletic departments, to provide NIL compensation to athletes and provide priority status or other perks to donors. This covers the 12th Man Foundation’s 12th Man+ Fund, which was announced as an NIL branch of the athletic fundraising club that exists independently from the university.

A&M is unique in that it granted the 12th Man Foundation managerial oversight on ticket sales and priority points for athletic events. This enables donors to NIL nonprofits the ability to accrue priority points, or similar perks.

The 12th Man Foundation is also the only Power 5 athletic booster club in the state that is independent from the university.

Ryan Whelpley, an attorney for Morse with a specialization in NIL, agreed this portion of the law speaks directly to the 12th Man+ Fund, especially its ability to provide priority points and perks to its donors.

“It gives a broad power to those 501(c)(3)s,” Whelpley said.

Including the protection of independent nonprofits in state NIL law is not novel, but is unique to Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. ONEArkansas NIL is one of the only other NIL funds around the country that has ties to the school’s independent athletic fundraising club.

“What these bills are doing is kind of forcing the NCAA’s hand,” Whelpley said. “If the NCAA isn’t successful in its efforts to get a federal law that preempts all these state laws and harmonizes them all and makes them one federal law, if the NCAA isn’t able to do that through lobbying, it’s going to force the NCAA to revise its NIL rules and guidance to try and allow schools to be more closely involved in creating NIL opportunities for student-athletes.”

The other major addendum to the bill after its hearing in the House committee was the addition of protections against the NCAA or conferences from infringing upon rights spelled out in the legislation. On the Senate floor, Creighton said the reason the state’s initial NIL bill came about due to the NCAA’s reluctance to act on the subject, while the update is to solidify the state’s interest in the subject as the NCAA’s guidance continues to change.

“It’s kind of a, ‘Beware. Caution,’ to the NCAA saying, ‘You can’t penalize Texas schools for doing something that’s permitted under state law. So don’t try to do it,’” Whelpley said. “State law preempts NCAA guidance. So, if that’s what the law says, the NCAA really doesn’t have a hill to stand on.”

HB 284 joins many other states around the country in allowing universities to “identify, create, facilitate or otherwise assist” with NIL deals. Athletes also would be allowed to wear A&M logos or uniforms, or could conduct NIL deals within A&M facilities, if they have prior approval from the university and have provided compensation consistent with market value. Typically, the business that is doing the deal with the athlete pays for that license, Cavale said.

“I do hope that it allows more brands and fans to get involved in NIL spending, because the appetite of donors will run out over time,” he said. “It’s just not a sustainable model to only have donor money. And so, hopefully, that donor money has been a bridge and it will allow fans, and especially brands, to start spending more money with the athletes, especially if they can now have the IP involved in those deals.”

The legislation gives universities the ability to designate what is an official team activity, at which athletes are prohibited from performing NIL deal duties. It also makes all contract information retained by the universities private and not subject to an open records request.

Much of the basic framework of SB 1385 remains, such as prohibiting universities from using NIL deals as an enticement for enrollment and prohibiting athletes from engaging in deals with certain “vice” business.

Questions do still remain in regard to best practices of NIL compensation in the state.

While there are numerous prohibitive clauses in the bill, there is no punitive action defined for breaking the law.

“That’s kind of the million-dollar question,” Whelpley said. “There’s not really many enforcement mechanisms in these bills, where there’s some sort of penalty or there is a process for determining a violation of these bills and what happens. Absent of these enforcement mechanisms, how is that going to be enforced? Is it just a lawsuit between two parties? … It’s not really defined in these types of bills.”

In the Senate Education Committee hearing, Birdwell asked what Title IX implications the new bill creates, a territory that has yet to be addressed or challenged in the new world of NIL compensation.

Throughout the legislative process, A&M and University of Texas officials gave public testimony. Baylor University was the only school that gave public testimony, through attorney Chris Holmes, that is not in or going to be in the Southeastern Conference in coming years. During the Senate committee hearing, Birdwell asked if any witnesses that were not in someway associated with the SEC were available to testify. None were present.

On the Senate floor, Kolkhorst raised the concern to Creighton that the bill was drafted with just A&M and Texas in mind.

“We’ve been very involved with athletic directors across the state,” Creighton said. "We’ve been very involved with the private schools as well.”