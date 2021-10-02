Texas A&M military admissions counselor receives VIQTORY award

Karen Allen, military admissions counselor in the Don & Ellie Knauss Veteran Resource & Support Center at Texas A&M University, recently received the 2021 Inaugural Veteran Champion of the Year in Higher Education Award. The award honors people who advocate for the advancement of the nation’s veterans and help them to be successful at institutions of higher learning.

The award is issued by VIQTORY, a recruitment marketing agency that publishes G.I. Jobs Magazine and Military Spouse Magazine and also has programs geared toward the expansion of a veteran and military-affiliated civilian workforce.

Nominees must have a track record of advocating for the recruitment, enrollment, retention, graduation and job-placement of veterans; seeking to improve programs and services for veterans within higher education; and working to bridge the cultural gap between veterans and civilian students.

Allen helped create the Regalia Rental Closet that provides student veterans with their graduation gowns, caps, tassels, and hoods required to participate in graduation ceremonies.

She also started a program that provides Christmas gifts to the dependents of student veterans, and she helped introduce various programs to Aggies Moms Clubs across Texas.