Texas A&M men's tennis team to face top-seeded Florida in Elite Eight
ORLANDO, Fla. — The eighth-seeded Texas A&M men’s tennis team will play top-seeded Florida in the NCAA Championship quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the USTA National Campus. The match between Southeastern Conference rivals will be on the Tennis Channel following the conclusion of fourth-seeded Texas against 13th-seeded Southern California that starts at 4:30 p.m.

Florida (23-2) has defeated A&M (19-8) twice this season — 5-2 on Feb. 28 at the Mitchell Tennis Center and 4-3 on April 22 in the SEC tournament semifinals at Arkansas.

