Texas A&M men's basketball team loses at home to Wofford 67-62

Prior to arriving in Aggieland, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams had lost just three home nonconference games to non-Power Five opponents. In Tuesday’s pre-Christmas matinee, the Aggies lost a fifth such game under Williams, falling to Wofford 67-62.

By the NCAA NET rankings, it was A&M’s worst home loss since losing to No. 229 Texas Southern 88-73 in 2019, Williams’ first year with the Aggies. Wofford entered Tuesday’s game at No. 224 in the NET rankings.

“Just too many breakdowns in order to be a disciplined team, and we got what we deserved,” Williams said.

The Terriers (8-5) outrebounded the Aggies 36-31, including 11 offensive rebounds that resulted in 13 second-chance points. The Aggies (6-5) also turned the ball over 13 times, which resulted in 13 Wofford points. The Terriers also scored 28 points in the paint to A&M’s 24.

Because of turnovers and rebounds, Wofford took 13 more shots than A&M.

“That’s not enough,” Williams said. “That’s not good enough. That’s not hard enough. That’s not disciplined enough. That’s not executing enough. You can’t give a team that plays at that pace 14 more opportunities to shoot the ball.”

Williams played 10 different players at least 10 minutes as he attempted to find a spark and consistency. Williams said he would like to narrow his rotation but has been forced to search for answers in recent games.

A&M led for just shy of 31 minutes of game time Tuesday but had only four players finish with a positive plus-minus rating, including three starters.

“I think whatever the answer is to that is the answer,” Williams said of his search for a consistent lineup. “There is just too much inconsistency in totality relative to what’s required to win at this level. And it’s not every second or every minute, but it’s so difficult during a game to give away minutes or possessions, particularly in this sort of game.”

After a slow start, the Aggies mounted a 9-3 run to take a 21-12 lead with 10:01 left in the first half. Wofford stayed close, and a pair of Solomon Washington dunks in the final two minutes of the half helped the Aggies lead 30-26 at halftime.

A&M began the second half on a 12-6 run for a 42-32 lead four minutes into the frame. But the Aggie defense crumbled less than two minutes later as Wofford put together a 10-0 run to take a two-point lead with just less than 12 minutes to play. Carson McCorkle hit two of his three 3-pointers during the run.

“We had good control of the game,” A&M guard Andre Gordon said. “We were up 10. I think we got comfortable. We can’t be comfortable. We should always want to feel uncomfortable and always do good under pressure. I think we kind of let that up toward the end of the game.”

Wofford’s Jackson Paveletzke finished with a game-high 22 points, including the Terriers’ final nine points.

In the final three minutes, the Aggies turned the ball over three times and went 2 for 4 from the free-throw line. Over the course of the game, the Aggies shot 9 for 15 from the charity stripe.

Aggie guard Wade Taylor IV paced the Aggies with 20 points but got little help. The next highest scorers were Henry Coleman II and Washington, both with seven.

A&M’s staff dispersed for the Christmas holiday after Tuesday’s game to return Christmas night for practice. It’s a quick turnaround before A&M faces Northwestern State on Dec. 27, a team that upset TCU earlier this year.

“We’re going to be thinking about this the whole break,” Taylor said. “It’s going to be hard to enjoy Christmas now, because of that sour taste, but that’s life. It happens. When we get back from break, [we’ll work] to get a better taste in our mouth.”