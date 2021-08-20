Texas A&M men's basketball program handed sanctions for minor recruiting and practice violations

The Texas A&M men’s basketball program was hit with sanctions by the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions for several minor instances of impermissible contact with recruits and practice violations, according to a release from the committee Friday.
Among the seven sections handed down, head coach Buzz Williams will serve a two-game suspension to start the regular season, the Aggies will lose seven recruiting days during the 2021-22 academic year, there can be no unofficial visits during the first three Southeastern Conference games this season, a reduction of official visits by five in 2021-22, a $5,000 fine and two years of probation for the program.
“Texas A&M athletics and the men’s basketball program are pleased to have this matter concluded,” a spokesman for the athletic department said in a statement. “We support Coach Williams and will continue to move forward in a positive direction.”
The athletic department declined to comment any further on the violations or sanctions.
In June 2020, the A&M athletic department self-reported that an assistant coach impermissibly conducted and supervised off-campus workouts at a church in College Station that included current student-athletes and a transfer prospect that had yet to enroll in the university. All of this was during the prohibition of activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several non-coaching staff members also supervised and participated in the activities.
The violation was first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde in October 2020.
“We’re very aware of everything as it happened, when it happened, everything that was mentioned in that article that Pat wrote,” Williams said in November 2020. “We’ve handled it appropriately from the very beginning and we’ll continue to handle it the right way.”
In August 2020, a joint investigation with the infractions committee and A&M found that non-coaching members of A&M’s staff, including special assistant to the head coach Dale Layer, provided technical and tactical instruction and participated in recruiting activities, both of which were violations. Those violations took place between April 2019 and March 2020.
In July 2019, Williams made contact with a prospective student-athlete when the prospect approached him in a hotel lobby as Williams was checking in. During a conversation, Williams told the prospect he would be attending his AAU game the next day, according to the infractions committee. The violations also included several instances of an unnamed assistant coach working out prospective student-athletes at impermissible times from September 2019 to June 2020.
“The institution, head coach and enforcement staff agree that from April 2019 through March 2020, the head coach is presumed responsible for the violations detailed … and did not rebut the presumption of responsibility,” the enforcement committee report said. “Specifically, the head coach did not demonstrate that he promoted an atmosphere for compliance based on his personal involvement in the violations detailed. In addition, the head coach did not demonstrate that he monitored his staff within the men’s basketball program, which resulted in impermissible recurring and athletic related activities and violations on coaching restrictions.”
A&M suspended the assistant coach in question, beginning June 29, 2020, throughout the rest of the 2020-21 season and operated with one less coach than permitted, according to the report.
“The COI advises Texas A&M, the head coach and [the assistant coach] that they should take every precaution to ensure that it observes the terms and penalties,” the report concluded. "The COI will monitor the institution while it is on probation to ensure compliance with the penalties and terms of probation and may extend the probationary period, among other actions if the institution does not comply or commits additional violations. Likewise, any action by the institution contrary to the terms of any of the penalties or any additional violations shall be considered grounds for prescribing more severe penalties and/or may result in additional allegations and violations.”