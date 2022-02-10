Texas A&M looms large in primary between GOP incumbent and challenger with strong Aggie ties

"I think it demonstrates a lack of judgment on his part, and frankly a lack of respect for Texas A&M University," Raney said in a statement. "At any rate, I think he owes an apology to Texas A&M and an apology to the Aggies of this community for trying to dishonestly imply that he has the support of Texas A&M in this campaign."

Slocum's campaign is not backing away from its embrace of A&M. His consultant, Josh Robinson, said it is "pretty hard" not to include A&M in the campaign because it is so central to Slocum's life story.

"To tell his story, we have to reference and show his time at A&M, and we are proud to be a Texas Aggie," Robinson said, noting that "two-thirds of [Slocum's] closest is maroon and white."

"It is not a lack of respect in any way as Mr. Raney is insinuating."

Despite the A&M statement, it is unclear how much Slocum is cooperating with the university. As of Wednesday, Slocum was airing a TV ad that includes an old photo of the university's football players and an aerial shot of the campus.