Texas A&M, Fujifilm team up to train vaccine makers

The Texas A&M University System and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas announced last week a partnership working to train the workforce that is mass-producing two COVID-19 vaccine candidates for the federal government.
According to an A&M System press release, a team of A&M scientists at the National Center for Therapeutics Manufacturing has been training workers for the past nine months on the biomanufacturing basics needed to produce the COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The NCTM is a joint research center of the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station and Texas A&M.
With four instructors and a “handful” of support staff members, the team has trained more than 200 new employees at Fujifilm, according to the release.
In January, Fujifilm began large-scale vaccine production in January in partnership with Texas A&M’s Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing. The company is producing millions of doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine and one other candidate in advance of expected emergency-use approval in late spring or early summer. Fujifilm operates three facilities in College Station that were built through A&M’s CIADM, which works to ensure surge bio manufacturing capacity in a national emergency and opened in 2012.
“Texas A&M is doing a great public service,” John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M System, said in the press release. “By collaborating with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas to increase the vaccine supply, our team is helping save a bunch of lives.”
According to the release, the training is a seven-day, “hands-on” curricula tackling various aspects of cell culture and basic molecular biology, aseptic processes and microbiology as well as upstream and downstream processing of biological materials.
“To meet Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas’ aggressive hiring pace in recent months, our team has delivered nearly nonstop training,” said Zivko Nikolov, director of NCTM and a Texas A&M professor of bioprocess engineering. “I’m so honored to lead such a dedicated team.”
The NCTM has more than 25,000 square feet of dedicated instructional space with several million dollars’ worth of traditional stainless and single-use systems for upstream and downstream bioprocessing. It has contracted with more than 80 subject matter experts to build a catalog of training programs that serve industry, government and academia, according to the A&M System.
“The ability to respond rapidly to an emergency is the main original goal of the CIADM program,” said William Jay Treat, director of CIADM and chief manufacturing officer for the Texas A&M Health Science Center. “Since its creation, NCTM has been critical to developing training programs to meet the manpower required for an emergency such as this pandemic.”
In the past eight years, NCTM has trained nearly 1,600 students, including employed professionals, undergraduate and graduate students, military veterans, and high school students.
“As a center of excellence for science, manufacturing and engineering, we are pleased to closely collaborate with Texas A&M to train new hires to support the manufacture of life-impacting medicines and vaccines at our College Station facility,” Gerry Farrell, chief operating officer of Fujifilm in Texas. “It is critical that we continue to train local talent to feed this growing and vibrant Texas biotech community.”