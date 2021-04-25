Texas A&M, Fujifilm team up to train vaccine makers

The Texas A&M University System and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas announced last week a partnership working to train the workforce that is mass-producing two COVID-19 vaccine candidates for the federal government.

According to an A&M System press release, a team of A&M scientists at the National Center for Therapeutics Manufacturing has been training workers for the past nine months on the biomanufacturing basics needed to produce the COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The NCTM is a joint research center of the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station and Texas A&M.

With four instructors and a “handful” of support staff members, the team has trained more than 200 new employees at Fujifilm, according to the release.

In January, Fujifilm began large-scale vaccine production in January in partnership with Texas A&M’s Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing. The company is producing millions of doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine and one other candidate in advance of expected emergency-use approval in late spring or early summer. Fujifilm operates three facilities in College Station that were built through A&M’s CIADM, which works to ensure surge bio manufacturing capacity in a national emergency and opened in 2012.