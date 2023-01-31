 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M football signee Micah tease discusses choosing Aggies on OK Preps Extra podcast

  • 0
Micah Tease
Courtesy Tulsa World

Texas A&M signee Micah Tease, out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla., discussed his decision to pick the Aggies with The Eagle sister paper, the Tulsa World. While talking to the World's Patrick Prince, Tease discusses his decision to de-commit from Arkansas and flip to the Aggies, the pitch head coach Jimbo Fisher made him and what he expects in his first season in Aggieland.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert