Texas A&M signee Micah Tease, out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla., discussed his decision to pick the Aggies with The Eagle sister paper, the Tulsa World. While talking to the World's Patrick Prince, Tease discusses his decision to de-commit from Arkansas and flip to the Aggies, the pitch head coach Jimbo Fisher made him and what he expects in his first season in Aggieland.
Texas A&M football signee Micah tease discusses choosing Aggies on OK Preps Extra podcast
