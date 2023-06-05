STANFORD, Calif. — For better or for worse, Texas A&M junior starter Nathan Dettmer has been head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first thought in the Aggie starting rotation throughout the course of the season.

He was the only Aggie pitcher to make two starts in A&M’s Southeastern Conference tournament run that ended in the title game.

After the Aggies dropped a first crack at winning the Stanford Regional in a 13-5 loss to the Cardinal at Sunken Diamond on Sunday, all eyes are on the pitcher with the most career starts on the A&M roster in a winner-advances game Monday at 8 p.m. However, Schlossnagle said he was still undecided who he will hand the ball to with the season on the line.

“I want to check and see how everybody feels and make a decision tomorrow,” Schlossnagle said.

Dettmer has failed to last more than six innings in any of his last 11 starts and did not record a win throughout conference play. In his last four starts, he’s allowed 12 runs (11 earned) on 21 hits. He’s walked six and struck out six.

But, it’s hard to forget his comeback effort in the College World Series a year ago, bouncing back from an opening-game thumping by Oklahoma to beat and eliminate Notre Dame in a scoreless, seven-inning gem.

“He just needs to throw more strikes,” Schlossnagle said. “He just needs to be the Nathan Dettmer he’s capable of being. Ground-ball pitcher, normally, that keeps the ball in the ballpark and throws effective off-speed pitches. When he pitches, if he pitches, that’s what we need.”

If Schlossnagle would have had his way, Dettmer’s services wouldn’t have been needed throughout A&M’s stay in California.

The Aggies (38-26) do-it-all pitcher of late, Troy Wansing (3-4), took the mound Sunday after throwing eight pitches to pick up a save Saturday against the Cardinal (41-17). He was shades of his early conference play run, instead of the one-hit wonder that dazzled in the SEC tournament a week prior. After giving up a two-RBI double to Carter Graham in the top of the first, Wansing was charged with another three runs that crossed on a pair of doubles that came off pitches from Chris Cortez in the top of the second.

Wansing’s day ended in 1 2/3 innings with a loss.

After the pair of doubles, which gave the Cardinal a 6-4 early lead, Cortez settled into the game for 4 1/3 innings on 77 pitches. However, an Alberto Rios' double off of the hard-throwing right-hander in the top of the seventh put an initial charge in a seven-run inning that would turn the battle into a blowout.

Will Johnston made his second appearance of the regional, two days removed from a 1 2/3-inning start Friday, and gave up a two-run homer to catcher Malcolm Moore. Josh Stewart, who has made 11 appearances for the Aggies this season, handed Stanford slugger Tommy Troy the final blow in the form of a one-out grand slam that was lost in the foggy haze over the left-field wall before it made its descent.

A&M made the game interesting with a four-run first inning that included a three-run home run by freshman Jace LaViolette and a solo shot by Ryan Targac, his second round-tripper of the regional. Brett Minnich, hobbled by a shoulder injury and lower-body ailments, made his trip around the bases easy in the sixth with a homer to right center.

Minnich returned to the Aggie roster this season, delaying any opportunities at professional ball to try and play through another college season at full health. He’s rarely been in a game this season without an injury and knows the final chapter of his Aggie story could be written Monday.

“This is what I came back for,” Minnich said. “This is what everyone comes to college baseball for, is these types of games. So it should be fun.”

Seven games into an NCAA regional, the team with the deepest pitching staff can weather the battle of attrition. Stanford head coach David Esquer said, while he’s reached into the depths of his arms throughout the tournament, he has a bevy of top-line pitchers that are asking for the ball Monday, led by Friday night starter Quinn Mathews. The senior threw 114 pitches on Friday in a 13-2 win over San Jose State. He struck out seven and allowed two runs on five hits.

“I’m fighting Quinn Matthews, who wants to pitch tomorrow," Esquer said. "We’ll see. In the past, that used to be kind of common where a Friday guy would come back and pitch that “if necessary” game. I want to make sure it’s right for him. He’s got a bright future ahead of him, but I know that he’s going to try to talk us into it. So if he’s out there, it’s because he won.”

Junior left-hander Ryan Bruno is another option, having thrown 35 pitches on the weekend, as well as Drew Dowd, who saw action in Saturday’s game with the Aggies and Sunday’s elimination win over Cal State Fullerton.

For the Aggies, Johnston and Wansing are the only names Schlossnagle mentioned for Monday’s game. Robert Hogan, Jaren Warwick, Wyatt Ducker and Dettmer are the only somewhat regular Aggie arms that haven’t been featured in the regional so far.

“That was the point of tonight was, if we would have gotten the lead, then maybe we would have used some of those guys we used yesterday to try and win the game, but we had an advantage going in the game,” Schlossnagle said. “We only had to win one game out of two. They had to win one out of one. At least physically, try to use that to our advantage. We’ll see if that pays off tomorrow.”

Texas defeated Miami to take the Coral Gables Regional earlier in the day Sunday and set the state for a super regional in the state of Texas, potentially paired with the Aggies. Monday will tell if the Aggies’ arms are up for the challenge.

“You can’t get behind in the count,” Schlossnagle said. “You can’t pin yourself in the corner as a pitcher against this lineup and expect you’re going to throw fastballs and win the game.”