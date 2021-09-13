 Skip to main content
Texas A&M baseball team signs multi-year equipment deal
The Texas A&M baseball team signed a multi-year equipment agreement with Wilson Sporting Goods and DeMarini Sports on Monday. The Aggies will now use Wilson ball gloves, EvoShield gear, such as helmets and bags, and DeMarini bats for the 2021 season.

