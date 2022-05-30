Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle to welcome old program TCU as part of College Station Regional field

As the College Station regional of the NCAA baseball tournament unfolded on the big screen in the Kyle Field Hall of Champions on Monday, the joke was not lost on Texas A&M first-year head coach Jim Schlossnagle.

He knew, at some point, he would have to face his former program, TCU, where he was head coach for 18 seasons. He just didn’t think it would be this soon.

“God and the NCAA [selection] committee seem to have a little sense of humor,” Schlossnagle said.

The Aggies (37-18), who earned a No. 5 national seed, and the Horned Frogs (36-20) will be joined this weekend by Summit League tournament champion Oral Roberts (21-2) and Sun Belt tournament champion Louisiana-Lafayette (36-21) at Blue Bell Park for the stadium’s first regional since 2016.

A&M and Oral Roberts will play in the opener of the double-elimination event at 1 p.m. Friday. TCU, the Big 12 regular-season champion, will face ULL at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Friday's losing teams will play at noon and the winners at 6 p.m.

Should A&M and TCU play, Schlossnagle will oppose many of the players he recruited, as well as head coach Kirk Saarloos and associate head coach Bill Mosiello, both Schlossnagle hires. Student assistant coaches Kyle Winkler and Matt Purke also played for Schlossnagle at TCU.

“Obviously, mixed feelings. I’m excited for them,” Schlossnagle said. I feel like TCU was most definitely deserving of a host site. I think anytime you win a league like a Big 12, you’re deserving of hosting. I’m excited for those players. I love those guys. Still love them to death. Wish them the best of lucky, with the exception of if we play.”

Saarloos, who worked under Schlossnagle since 2012, looked past the elephant in the ballpark leading into TCU’s 16th regional appearance in the last 18 postseasons.

“We’re not facing Jim, we’re facing Louisiana,” Saarloos said. “Any time you play in a regional it’s going to be an awesome experience. The environment at Blue Bell is phenomenal. And we’ve had some great times there as a program, but this is a new team.”

The Aggies and Horned Frogs in the last decade have had memorable matchups that only the early hours of the morning could contain. Three games needed extra innings, including two during the 2015 Fort Worth Super Regional. TCU clinched its ticket to Omaha that year with a 16-inning, 5-4 victory.

The Horned Frogs ended the Aggies' season again in 2017, as a part of a College Station Super Regional. In 2017, both programs made the College World Series, but A&M’s run came to a close with a 4-1 loss to Schlossnagle and the Horned Frogs.

In 2012, TCU advanced to the Super Regionals through the College Station Regional, defeating A&M 10-2 in their only meeting before sweeping a pair of games against Ole Miss to win the regional.

A&M reliever Joseph Menefee was a part of the 2019 team that lost to TCU 1-0 as a part of the Houston Shriner’s Classic in Minute Maid Park.

“It’s going to be fun,” Menefee said. “They’re no one to take lightly. Obviously, if you made the tournament, you are a really good team or you’re a really hot team.”

The matchup and the rivalry sparked from the simple fact regionals for the sport remain regional. The NCAA flies only a small portion of teams, so bus trips are still important, Schlossnagle said. Teams can't be sent to sites hosted by fellow conference teams, so that ruled out Big 12 hosts Texas and Oklahoma State for TCU.

“The good programs like TCU and the other ones in the state of Texas, more than likely you are going to have to go through those places or play those teams to advance,” Schlossnagle said. “When you play them a lot, it certainly becomes more normal. Whether it’s a rivalry or not, those things can occur over a course of time, so we’ll see.”

It's also a homecoming of sorts for Louisiana head coach Matt Deggs who served as an assistant under former A&M head coach Rob Childress from 2006-10. Deggs was head coach at Sam Houston State from 2015-19 before returning to Lafayette where he was an assistant from 2012-14.

"A&M, obviously, a lot of ties there," Deggs said. "The previous coaching staff, obviously, I was with and some of my best buddies. Me and my family spent six years there, so there's no accidents, I guess you would say."

While at TCU, Schlossnagle faced Oral Roberts in postseason play three times, including twice during the 2011 Fort Worth Regional, the last game an 8-4 loss the ended the Horned Frogs' season. In 2016, TCU beat Oral Roberts 7-0, also in the Fort Worth Regional.

A&M and Oral Roberts have played once in postseason, a 6-3 Aggie win in College Station in 2003.

“I’ve been coaching for 32 years, Oral Roberts is on the list of four or five or six teams that you do not want them as your four seed, right?” Schlossnagle said. “Because they’re not some team that finished under .500 and got hot in the conference tournament. That’s a real program. It’s a real team. They’re used to playing in the NCAA tournament. Coming here is not going to faze them.”

Should the Aggies win their regional, they would host super regionals against the winner of the Louisville Regional that includes Michigan, Oregon, Southeast Missouri State and 12th-seeded Louisville.

However, all eyes will remain on the potential for A&M and TCU to square off, yet again, in postseason play. “I think we all kind of had a pretty good expectation that, if they weren't hosting, they would be here,” Aggie catcher Troy Claunch said. “Makes for good TV and the NCAA, they love to do that. I don’t think it was a surprise to anybody, once we found out they weren’t going to be hosting.”

NOTES — The 2022 College Station Regional will be the 12th regional hosted by Texas A&M, dating back to 1989… This will be A&M’s 36th NCAA tourney appearance.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.